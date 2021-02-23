Making a fixed layout responsive

Here, take a look at this updated layout. It should have everything laid out and complete now. If not, please let me know. blog html and css changes.txt (61.7 KB)
CSS should not be in the body of the page but preferably in external linked css files.
Looking into that right now. Trying to see how it’s done for Tumblr.
It’s giving these options for how to upload the external files…
In the Tumblr Theme HTML
You can embed a style sheet inside the theme’s HTML by choosing the “Customize” button on your Tumblr dashboard settings page for the relevant blog. Click “Edit HTML” to make changes to the theme. Here you can type or paste your CSS guidelines. For style sheets that are more than a few lines in length, hosting the CSS file externally is preferable to embedding it within the HTML.
As an External File
Choose to create a Tumblr theme of your own to access the static file uploader. Select “Manage Your Themes” from the Tumblr theme gallery and then “Submit a New Theme.” Click the “Static File Uploader” link to upload your CSS file. Once the process is complete, you will be given a URL to link to in your theme. Note that the Tumblr static file uploader is strictly for theme assets only. You could also use a third-party hosting service such as Dropbox or Google Drive to host the CSS file.
Well yuck, I just changed
.page-wrap to
.page-wrapper to match its html class name, and now I’m getting an ugly shift over in the left and right columns . But I supposed this will fix up once we get the rest of the stuff out the way. It became like this
I’m on a mobile at the moment so can’t check the code but if I remember correctly you had a 95% width on .wrap which will need to be removed. The max with on .wrap may need to be tweaked a bit to make it fit between the columns.
However that will all need to be changed anyway once we start setting the columns up properly using flex.
I’ll be back tomorrow afternoon to have a look.
Ok cool I’ll check on that. Thanks. Have a great night
Yep the 95% width is here
@media (min-width: 900px) {
.wrap {
width: 95%;
}
I would try creating a new Tumblr account that just renders “Hello world”. Next step is to add an external style sheet and ensure the page is valid and responsive.
Subsequent steps are to copy and paste sections from the problematic page, validating before proceeding to the next section.
When all sections are copied and validated into the new account then all the valid sections and external CSS files can be copied to the problematic current web page.
This procedure should take less than an hour instead of the couple of days already spent trying to debug the current problematic web page.
Hi @John_Betong Thanks, but I already got started with Paul on this, so why start again? So far it seems to go well. I really don’t mind it taking days. I like working bit by bit to make sure things go as it should.
What happened to the html that you showed on post #68. You seem to have removed all the columns (sidebar1, sidebar2 and the middle section).
Your latest version now looks nothing like the code you posted which was on the right track apart from those stray elements at the top, It also looks like you have changed some other elements also because if i remove the wrapper styling the page should look as it did before but it looks nothing like it now.
The code I gave you would have made the layout look like the screenshot I posted as that was a live version of your page with my code injected. It would not have caused all elements to be misplaced as it would only have centred the page.
I have no idea where to start now
I can’t really help unless you put it back as it was or at least add the structure that I have described many times now.
John has a point and you may be better off creating a new site from scratch where you can build one
element at a time properly using the correct html and css.
As an analogy if you imagine a page of text and every letter in that page has been absolutely positioned next to each other. That means the page cannot wrap or stretch on smaller or larger screens and you can’t change a word or add a new paragraph without changing the position of every single letter on that page. This is effectively what you have built
I only changed the .page-wrap to .page-wrapper. That’s what seems to have made things different for you, as I see it different too. I can change it back?
Also I haven’t put in the code yet. Wanted to see if it was correct before I did.
And I need to know what to remove before putting the new codes.
@PaulOB also, you said to change either .page-wrapper to look the same as its tag, or vice versa
Now that you’ve added the page-wrapper html element change its class name to match the css (or vice versa). They got mismatched somewhere along the way. The css is .page-wrap but the html says class=“page-wrapper”. They should both be the same whatever you choose.
That’s all I changed, and that seemed to have messed things up.
Ok I just changed it back to
<div class="page-wrapper">
And…
.page-wrap{
max-width:1460px;
margin:auto;
position:relative;
}
That won’t do anything, as @PaulOB has already explained.
.page-wrap will apply styles to an element with
class="page-wrap". If the HTML class name doesn’t match exactly, the styles will not be applied.
When you say you are making these changes, do you mean you are making them on the live page, where we can see what is happening?
@TechnoBear yes on the live page. All I need to know is what to remove in order to put the code Paul and I have started yesterday, for the three column. I have it ready.
I’m just heading out, so I suggest you re-read Paul’s instructions and follow them to the letter. He’s always very clear and very thorough.
@TechnoBear ok take care . I agree with that, he is pretty clear. I’ve been trying so far, and it has been good until I did that change with the class name that threw off everything. It’s good now since I put it back to what it was before.
@PaulOB here’s post #68
And I have that all fixed up and ready now. I’m waiting for you to tell me what to do next. Should I remove the current HTML and put the newly finished HTML in place of it? Or what else?