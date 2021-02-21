Making a fixed layout responsive

Continuing the discussion from Add text to footer - #28 by TechnoBear

Add text to footer You tell me what to do, and I’ll be more than happy to do it, and to do it right.

I’d say the first thing you need to do is to find where the issues lie. While they’re very apparent to me (1280px monitor), you seem to be unaware of them, so reduce / increase the width of your browser window and see what breaks.

Once you have a clear idea of the problems you have and what you want to do to resolve them (scale items up and down, change layout at certain screen widths, remove some items at narrow screen sizes) then you can start work.

The first thing you need to know is how responsive layouts work, so if that is completely new territory for you, I’d suggest you start with some reading. For example: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS/CSS_layout/Responsive_Design