Making a fixed layout responsive

Ok I’m looking at your screenshot. So, put a z-index for the footer?
I already gave you the code for it. See here:
See post #56 its all explained there.
Ok I’ll take a look soon
Ok think I got it. So here
<div class="page-wrapper">
<div class="sidebar1">
... all your left side html content goes here
</div>
<div class="wrap middle">
... all your middle html content goes here
</div>
<div class="sidebar2">
... all your right side html content goes here
</div>
</div>
You’re using
<div class="page-wrapper"> instead of the
<div class="page-wrap"> or
<div class="wrap">
It would then look like
<div class="page-wrapper">
<div class="sidebar1">
<div class="calendar-wrapper">
<div class="spiralbound s2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s3"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s4"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s5"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s6"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s7"></div>
<div class="ringhole r1"></div>
<div class="ringhole r2"></div>
<div class="ringhole r3"></div>
<div class="ringhole r4"></div>
<div class="ringhole r5"></div>
<div class="ringhole r6"></div>
<div class="calendarholes"></div>
<div class="tableinnershadow"></div>
<button id="btnPrev" type="button">⟢</button>
<button id="btnNext" type="button">⟣</button>
<div id="divCal"></div>
</div>
<!-- Start onclick event inside DIV needed for iOS to respond to :hover -->
<div class="curl">
<div class="curlcontent">
</div>
</div>
<!-- End onclick event inside DIV needed for iOS to respond to :hover -->
<div class="quote">”</div><div class="quote2">Let's focus on the<br>things we can do.”<p class="author">Holly B. Tucker</p><p class="occupation">Blogger</p></div>
<a class="work" href="https://www.hollyshorrorland.com/">Holly's Horrorland</a>
<div class="quoteandpic"></div>
<div class="myDIV"><div class="blurred"></div></div>
<div class="speech">
<p>Hey!</p>
</div>
<!--
<img class="cherryblossom" src="https://i.ibb.co/zXH2TcZ/564-5644617-cherry-blossom-flower-petal-cherry-blossom-flower-transparent.png" alt="transparent cherryblossom" border="0">
<div class="treebranch">
<img class="cherryblossom2" src="https://i.ibb.co/0K3LJrC/cherry-blossom-flower-petal-transparent-flipped.png" alt="another transparent cherryblossom" border="0"></div>
-->
<div class="box shine-animation"></div>
<div class="box shine-animationtop"></div>
<a href="https://imgbb.com/"><img class="photo" src="https://i.ibb.co/q0C4D4M/58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n.jpg" alt="58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n" border="0"></a>
<a href="https://www.hollyshorrorland.com/2021/01/invitation-to-tenth-annual-vampires-day.html"><img class="soiree" src="https://i.ibb.co/BnNdz1v/Vampire-s-Day-2021.png" alt="Vampire-s-Day-2021" border="0"></a>
<div id="corner"></div>
<div class="myfollowers">Followers</div>
<tbody></tbody>
<div class="queenhollyween"><a href="https://hollyshorrorland.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/sskWc1p/tumblr-queenhollyween-2.jpg" border="0" class="hollyween"></a></div>
<div class="rhissannacollins"><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/Rhissanna?fbclid=IwAR3_X6aXhWIVtzmuUAcL8-vO6LkcCrIjdhfUbKlogfS7q_qYm90gv5V3l0Q"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/5Gc0QXt/tumblr-rhissannacollins-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-rhissannacollins-2" border="0" class="rhisscollins"></a></div>
<div class="dixiesmelser"><a href="https://dixie22630.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/hCg1BT4/tumblr-dixiesmelser-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-dixiesmelser-2" border="0" class="dixsmelser"></a></div>
<div class="conradwidener"><a href="https://itsconradfan.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/82t9wxT/tumblr-conradwidener-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-conradwidener-2" border="0" class="cwidener"></a></div>
<div class="debilevsy"><a href="https://iprudence.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/cgLpBsT/tumblr-debilevsy-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-debilevsy-2" border="0" class="dlevsy"></a></div>
<div class="bewitchingbooktours"><a href="https://bewitchingbooktours.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/Rgj9jhG/tumblr-bewitchingbooktours-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-bewitchingbooktours-2" border="0" class="bwitched"></a><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'></a></div>
<div class="gothicembrace"><a href="https://gothicembrace.blogspot.com/"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/fnSXhd6/gothicembrace-2.jpg" alt="gothicembrace-2" border="0" class="nightwind"></a><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'></a></div>
<div class="timcourtemanche"><a href="https://nhphotog.tumblr.com/"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/YtvhvvV/Screenshot-2020-05-06-CSS-Shadows-A-Deep-Dive-Part-3-The-CSS3-Filter-Function-developersink.jpg" alt="Screenshot-2020-05-06-CSS-Shadows-A-Deep-Dive-Part-3-The-CSS3-Filter-Function-developersink" border="0" class="timc"></a><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'></a></div>
<div class="tagline">I can make the impossible happen by writing. I'm
possible.</div>
<img class="following" src="https://i.ibb.co/Qp4FNZQ/Screenshot-2020-12-18-Benji-s-Very-Own-Christmas-Story-1978.jpg" alt="Holly-s-Horrorland" border="0" style="box-shadow:none;"><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/upload'></a><br />
<div class="photobg"></div>
<div class="photobg2"></div>
<div class="rainbow"></div>
<div class="rainbowreflection"></div>
<div class="blogname">Writer on Wheels</div>
<div class="titledropshadow">Writer on Wheels</div>
<div class="radialboxshadow"></div>
</div>
EDIT : … and this is the right sidebar…
<div class="sidebar2">
<div class="socialmedia buttons">
<p class="followsocial">Follow me on Social Media</p>
<a href="https://twitter.com/wcsportgal" class="fa fa-twitter" style="background:#55acee; color:white; padding:3px; position:absolute; top:700px; left:1140px; z-index:10000; padding:3px; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px #1167a9; border-radius:5px;"></a>
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/ladanspeedy/" class="fa fa-instagram" style="background: radial-gradient(circle at 30% 107%, #fdf497 0%, #fdf497 5%, #fd5949 45%,#d6249f 60%,#285AEB 90%); position:absolute; top:700px; left:1230.5px; z-index:10000; padding:3px; color:white; border-radius:5px; text-shadow:0px 3px 1px #000;"></a>
<a href="https://soundcloud.com/ladan-soodmand" class="fa fa-soundcloud" style="background:#ff5500; position:absolute; top:700px; left:1320px; z-index:10000; padding:3px; color:white; border-radius:5px; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px black;"></a>
</div>
<div class="socialmediabox"></div>
<div class="followlist">Who stalks me</div>
<div id="flower">
<div id="ripples"></div>
</div>
<svg>
<filter id="turbulence">
<feTurbulence id="sea-filter"
numOctaves="3"
seed="2"
baseFrequency="0.02 0.05"/>
<feDisplacementMap
scale="10"
in="SourceGraphic"
in2=""/>
<animate
xlink:href="#sea-filter"
attributeName="baseFrequency"
dur="8s"
keyTimes="0;0.5;1"
values="0.02 0.06;0.04 0.08;0.02 0.06"
repeatCount="indefinite">
</animate>
</filter>
</svg>
<!-- JavaScript Includes -->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.0.0/moment.min.js"></script>
</div>
Just finished the rest of those as I had left out some elements. Ready to put it in my blog, but need to have it looked at first, and know where to take out stuff in order to this in. I can’t paste the whole code here, as it says it goes beyond some thousand characters
…wait, I think I can do this though…blog html and css changes.txt (47.0 KB)
still trying to look through to see what I left out to add to the new column layout code. What I sent is not fully complete, but just so you can see how I have it set up, and if correct.
You haven’t put the middle section in here yet but I guess that’s wha you meant by not complete.
<div class="wrap middle">
... all your middle html content goes here
</div>
You also have some nonsense at the top of the page.
<div class="page-wrapper">
... all your page html content goes here
... etc.
</div>
<!-- scripts would usually be below here -->
</body>
<div class="wrap"
margin-top:293px;
margin-left:-428px;
(The second rule is to put yoor fixed footer on top of the page content as you have elements covering the footer as they scroll).
---------------------------------------------------------
-- LEFT SIDEBAR --
After that code above (which needs to be removed) you then seem to start properly as this code seems to be doing what was requested (apart from the missing middle section).
<div class="page-wrapper">
<div class="sidebar1">
<div class="calendar-wrapper">
etc...
Why do you have all the css files spread through the body of the html or is this where tumblr puts them? CSS should not be in the body of the page but preferably in external linked css files.
Note that once you have made the changes requested all that will happen is the page will be centred in the max-width as seen by my previous screenshot. Once that is correct then the next task will be to make the 3 new containers (sidebar, middle section and sidebar2) into css columns and then selectively remove all the magic number (absolute) positioning and negative margin trickery you have used to place all that content. This will require using flexbox to create the 3 columns and then the content can sit in each column automatically without the need for any extra positioning at all.
However I feel that this may just be too big a task for you at this stage as it will require significant attention to detail in order to achieve.
@PaulOB hi. Thanks for looking into this. The nonsense has been removed, not intended to be there . Middle section is complete. I was just going through all three columns to see if anything is left out.
CSS - yes some of it is scattered. By me, and some from the original coder who had coded this theme, but I think in the original theme it’s not like that. I don’t know though, have not looked.
Flexbox - yeah, but I can try? Just tell me step by step and I will try doing everything you want.
Other than this, I think I’m on the right track so far?
Here, take a look at this updated layout. It should have everything laid out and complete now. If not, please let me know. blog html and css changes.txt (61.7 KB)
CSS should not be in the body of the page but preferably in external linked css files.
Looking into that right now. Trying to see how it’s done for Tumblr.
It’s giving these options for how to upload the external files…
In the Tumblr Theme HTML
You can embed a style sheet inside the theme’s HTML by choosing the “Customize” button on your Tumblr dashboard settings page for the relevant blog. Click “Edit HTML” to make changes to the theme. Here you can type or paste your CSS guidelines. For style sheets that are more than a few lines in length, hosting the CSS file externally is preferable to embedding it within the HTML.
As an External File
Choose to create a Tumblr theme of your own to access the static file uploader. Select “Manage Your Themes” from the Tumblr theme gallery and then “Submit a New Theme.” Click the “Static File Uploader” link to upload your CSS file. Once the process is complete, you will be given a URL to link to in your theme. Note that the Tumblr static file uploader is strictly for theme assets only. You could also use a third-party hosting service such as Dropbox or Google Drive to host the CSS file.
Well yuck, I just changed
.page-wrap to
.page-wrapper to match its html class name, and now I’m getting an ugly shift over in the left and right columns . But I supposed this will fix up once we get the rest of the stuff out the way. It became like this
I’m on a mobile at the moment so can’t check the code but if I remember correctly you had a 95% width on .wrap which will need to be removed. The max with on .wrap may need to be tweaked a bit to make it fit between the columns.
However that will all need to be changed anyway once we start setting the columns up properly using flex.
I’ll be back tomorrow afternoon to have a look.
Ok cool I’ll check on that. Thanks. Have a great night
Yep the 95% width is here
@media (min-width: 900px) {
.wrap {
width: 95%;
}
I would try creating a new Tumblr account that just renders “Hello world”. Next step is to add an external style sheet and ensure the page is valid and responsive.
Subsequent steps are to copy and paste sections from the problematic page, validating before proceeding to the next section.
When all sections are copied and validated into the new account then all the valid sections and external CSS files can be copied to the problematic current web page.
This procedure should take less than an hour instead of the couple of days already spent trying to debug the current problematic web page.
Hi @John_Betong Thanks, but I already got started with Paul on this, so why start again? So far it seems to go well. I really don’t mind it taking days. I like working bit by bit to make sure things go as it should.
What happened to the html that you showed on post #68. You seem to have removed all the columns (sidebar1, sidebar2 and the middle section).
Your latest version now looks nothing like the code you posted which was on the right track apart from those stray elements at the top, It also looks like you have changed some other elements also because if i remove the wrapper styling the page should look as it did before but it looks nothing like it now.
The code I gave you would have made the layout look like the screenshot I posted as that was a live version of your page with my code injected. It would not have caused all elements to be misplaced as it would only have centred the page.
I have no idea where to start now
I can’t really help unless you put it back as it was or at least add the structure that I have described many times now.
John has a point and you may be better off creating a new site from scratch where you can build one
element at a time properly using the correct html and css.
As an analogy if you imagine a page of text and every letter in that page has been absolutely positioned next to each other. That means the page cannot wrap or stretch on smaller or larger screens and you can’t change a word or add a new paragraph without changing the position of every single letter on that page. This is effectively what you have built