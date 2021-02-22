Making a fixed layout responsive

#54

And to make things clear, that HTML bit used to be :

<header> <h1><a href="[/](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/)">olivia</a></h1> <div class="description">olivia is a tumblr theme by <a href="[http://anhchors.tumblr.com](view-source:http://anhchors.tumblr.com/)">anhchors</a>. it's very spacey.</div> <nav> <ol> <li><a href="[/ask](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/ask)">Message</a></li> <li><a href="[/archive](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/archive)">Archive</a></li> <li><a href="[/install](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/install)">Install</a></li> <li><a href="[/guide](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/guide)">Customization Guide</a></li> <li><a href="[/credits](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/credits)">Theme Credits</a></li> </ol> </nav> </header>

#55

I’ve just moved all my blog archive code inside the <div class="wrap">

EDIT : Since that time, I have put the rest of the HTML in it as well. Now, I can’t understand this

(The second rule is to put yoor fixed footer on top of the page content as you have elements covering the footer as they scroll).

What do you mean on top of the page content?

#56

Note my words :slight_smile: "You should have " …

It’s too late to do it now and you will just break everything else. Put it back where it was and then we can address those problems later. :slight_smile:

Now that you’ve added the page-wrapper html element change its class name to match the css (or vice versa). They got mismatched somewhere along the way. The css is .page-wrap but the html says class=“page-wrapper”. They should both be the same whatever you choose.

Once you have the page at that stage the next task will to be to divide the content into three columns. Assuming you have put the original element called wrap back in place that will become the middle column. Then the left column will need to be wrapped in one div and the right column wrapped in one div (call them sidebar1 and sidebar2 perhaps).
So in effect you will have three divs holding 3 columns of content.

e.g.

<div class="page-wrapper">
  <div class="sidebar1">
    ... all your left side html content goes here
  </div>

  <div class="wrap middle">
    ... all your middle html content goes here
  </div>

  <div class="sidebar2">
    ... all your right side html content goes here
  </div>

</div>
#57

Put it back where it was

Take everything out the <div class="wrap" ?

#58

Before anything, this is what it looks like

image

I have both <div class="wrap"> and <div class="page-wrapper">. If only one needed, I’ll remove the other.

#59

Look at my screenshot in post #14 and you can see that the right column content does not obscure the footer when the page scrolls. That’s because I set an appropriate z-index. In your original page the right column covered the footer when the page scrolled.

However in your latest version you seem to have lost the footer altogether. :slight_smile:

#60

Ok I’m looking at your screenshot. So, put a z-index for the footer?

#61

I already gave you the code for it. See here:

#62

See post #56 its all explained there.

#63

Ok I’ll take a look soon :slightly_smiling_face:

#64

Ok think I got it. So here

<div class="page-wrapper">
  <div class="sidebar1">
    ... all your left side html content goes here
  </div>

  <div class="wrap middle">
    ... all your middle html content goes here
  </div>

  <div class="sidebar2">
    ... all your right side html content goes here
  </div>

</div>

You’re using <div class="page-wrapper"> instead of the <div class="page-wrap"> or <div class="wrap">

#65

It would then look like

<div class="page-wrapper">
  <div class="sidebar1">
   <div class="calendar-wrapper">
  <div class="spiralbound s2"></div>
  <div class="spiralbound s3"></div>
  <div class="spiralbound s4"></div>
  <div class="spiralbound s5"></div>
  <div class="spiralbound s6"></div>
  <div class="spiralbound s7"></div>
  <div class="ringhole r1"></div>
  <div class="ringhole r2"></div>
  <div class="ringhole r3"></div>
  <div class="ringhole r4"></div>
  <div class="ringhole r5"></div>
  <div class="ringhole r6"></div>
  <div class="calendarholes"></div>
  <div class="tableinnershadow"></div>
  <button id="btnPrev" type="button">&#10210;</button>
  <button id="btnNext" type="button">&#10211;</button>
  <div id="divCal"></div>
</div>

<!-- Start onclick event inside DIV needed for iOS to respond to :hover -->
  <div class="curl">
	<div class="curlcontent">
	</div>
</div>
<!-- End onclick event inside DIV needed for iOS to respond to :hover -->

<div class="quote">”</div><div class="quote2">Let's focus on the<br>things we can do.”<p class="author">Holly B. Tucker</p><p class="occupation">Blogger</p></div>

<a class="work" href="https://www.hollyshorrorland.com/">Holly's Horrorland</a>

<div class="quoteandpic"></div>
<div class="myDIV"><div class="blurred"></div></div>

<div class="speech">
  <p>Hey!</p>
</div>

<!--
<img class="cherryblossom" src="https://i.ibb.co/zXH2TcZ/564-5644617-cherry-blossom-flower-petal-cherry-blossom-flower-transparent.png" alt="transparent cherryblossom" border="0">

<div class="treebranch">
<img class="cherryblossom2" src="https://i.ibb.co/0K3LJrC/cherry-blossom-flower-petal-transparent-flipped.png" alt="another transparent cherryblossom" border="0"></div>
-->

<div class="box shine-animation"></div>

<div class="box shine-animationtop"></div>

<a href="https://imgbb.com/"><img class="photo" src="https://i.ibb.co/q0C4D4M/58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n.jpg" alt="58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n" border="0"></a>

<a href="https://www.hollyshorrorland.com/2021/01/invitation-to-tenth-annual-vampires-day.html"><img class="soiree" src="https://i.ibb.co/BnNdz1v/Vampire-s-Day-2021.png" alt="Vampire-s-Day-2021" border="0"></a>

<div id="corner"></div>

<div class="myfollowers">Followers</div>

<tbody></tbody>

<div class="queenhollyween"><a href="https://hollyshorrorland.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/sskWc1p/tumblr-queenhollyween-2.jpg" border="0" class="hollyween"></a></div>

<div class="rhissannacollins"><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/Rhissanna?fbclid=IwAR3_X6aXhWIVtzmuUAcL8-vO6LkcCrIjdhfUbKlogfS7q_qYm90gv5V3l0Q"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/5Gc0QXt/tumblr-rhissannacollins-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-rhissannacollins-2" border="0" class="rhisscollins"></a></div>

<div class="dixiesmelser"><a href="https://dixie22630.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/hCg1BT4/tumblr-dixiesmelser-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-dixiesmelser-2" border="0" class="dixsmelser"></a></div>

<div class="conradwidener"><a href="https://itsconradfan.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/82t9wxT/tumblr-conradwidener-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-conradwidener-2" border="0" class="cwidener"></a></div>

<div class="debilevsy"><a href="https://iprudence.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/cgLpBsT/tumblr-debilevsy-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-debilevsy-2" border="0" class="dlevsy"></a></div>

<div class="bewitchingbooktours"><a href="https://bewitchingbooktours.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/Rgj9jhG/tumblr-bewitchingbooktours-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-bewitchingbooktours-2" border="0" class="bwitched"></a><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'></a></div>

<div class="gothicembrace"><a href="https://gothicembrace.blogspot.com/"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/fnSXhd6/gothicembrace-2.jpg" alt="gothicembrace-2" border="0" class="nightwind"></a><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'></a></div>

<div class="timcourtemanche"><a href="https://nhphotog.tumblr.com/"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/YtvhvvV/Screenshot-2020-05-06-CSS-Shadows-A-Deep-Dive-Part-3-The-CSS3-Filter-Function-developersink.jpg" alt="Screenshot-2020-05-06-CSS-Shadows-A-Deep-Dive-Part-3-The-CSS3-Filter-Function-developersink" border="0" class="timc"></a><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'></a></div>

<div class="tagline">I can make the impossible happen by writing. I'm
possible.</div>

<img class="following" src="https://i.ibb.co/Qp4FNZQ/Screenshot-2020-12-18-Benji-s-Very-Own-Christmas-Story-1978.jpg" alt="Holly-s-Horrorland" border="0" style="box-shadow:none;"><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/upload'></a><br />

<div class="photobg"></div>
<div class="photobg2"></div>
<div class="rainbow"></div>
<div class="rainbowreflection"></div>

<div class="blogname">Writer on Wheels</div>
<div class="titledropshadow">Writer on Wheels</div>
<div class="radialboxshadow"></div>
  </div>

EDIT : … and this is the right sidebar…

  <div class="sidebar2">
    <div class="socialmedia buttons">
    <p class="followsocial">Follow me on Social Media</p>
    <a href="https://twitter.com/wcsportgal" class="fa fa-twitter" style="background:#55acee; color:white; padding:3px; position:absolute; top:700px; left:1140px; z-index:10000; padding:3px; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px #1167a9; border-radius:5px;"></a>
    
    <a href="https://www.instagram.com/ladanspeedy/" class="fa fa-instagram" style="background: radial-gradient(circle at 30% 107%, #fdf497 0%, #fdf497 5%, #fd5949 45%,#d6249f 60%,#285AEB 90%); position:absolute; top:700px; left:1230.5px; z-index:10000; padding:3px; color:white; border-radius:5px; text-shadow:0px 3px 1px #000;"></a>
    
    <a href="https://soundcloud.com/ladan-soodmand" class="fa fa-soundcloud" style="background:#ff5500; position:absolute; top:700px; left:1320px; z-index:10000; padding:3px; color:white; border-radius:5px; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px black;"></a>
</div>
<div class="socialmediabox"></div>

<div class="followlist">Who stalks me</div>


  <div id="flower">
   <div id="ripples"></div>

 </div>
 <svg>
  <filter id="turbulence">
   <feTurbulence id="sea-filter" 
    numOctaves="3" 
    seed="2" 
    baseFrequency="0.02 0.05"/>
   <feDisplacementMap
    scale="10" 
    in="SourceGraphic" 
    in2=""/>
   <animate 
    xlink:href="#sea-filter" 
    attributeName="baseFrequency" 
    dur="8s" 
    keyTimes="0;0.5;1" 
    values="0.02 0.06;0.04 0.08;0.02 0.06" 
    repeatCount="indefinite">
   </animate>
  </filter>
 </svg>

<!-- JavaScript Includes -->
		<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
		<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.0.0/moment.min.js"></script>
  </div>
#66

Just finished the rest of those as I had left out some elements. Ready to put it in my blog, but need to have it looked at first, and know where to take out stuff in order to this in. I can’t paste the whole code here, as it says it goes beyond some thousand characters :frowning:

…wait, I think I can do this though…blog html and css changes.txt (47.0 KB)

#67

:mag: still trying to look through to see what I left out to add to the new column layout code. What I sent is not fully complete, but just so you can see how I have it set up, and if correct.

#68

You haven’t put the middle section in here yet but I guess that’s wha you meant by not complete.

  <div class="wrap middle">
    ... all your middle html content goes here
  </div>

You also have some nonsense at the top of the page.

<div class="page-wrapper">
   ...  all your page html content goes here
  ... etc.
</div>
<!-- scripts would usually be below here -->
</body>

<div class="wrap"


margin-top:293px;
margin-left:-428px;

(The second rule is to put yoor fixed footer on top of the page content as you have elements covering the footer as they scroll).
---------------------------------------------------------

-- LEFT SIDEBAR --

After that code above (which needs to be removed) you then seem to start properly as this code seems to be doing what was requested (apart from the missing middle section).

<div class="page-wrapper">
  <div class="sidebar1">
   <div class="calendar-wrapper">
  etc...

Why do you have all the css files spread through the body of the html or is this where tumblr puts them? CSS should not be in the body of the page but preferably in external linked css files.

Note that once you have made the changes requested all that will happen is the page will be centred in the max-width as seen by my previous screenshot. Once that is correct then the next task will be to make the 3 new containers (sidebar, middle section and sidebar2) into css columns and then selectively remove all the magic number (absolute) positioning and negative margin trickery you have used to place all that content. This will require using flexbox to create the 3 columns and then the content can sit in each column automatically without the need for any extra positioning at all.

However I feel that this may just be too big a task for you at this stage as it will require significant attention to detail in order to achieve.

#69

@PaulOB hi. Thanks for looking into this. The nonsense has been removed, not intended to be there :slight_smile: . Middle section is complete. I was just going through all three columns to see if anything is left out.

CSS - yes some of it is scattered. By me, and some from the original coder who had coded this theme, but I think in the original theme it’s not like that. I don’t know though, have not looked.

Flexbox - yeah, but I can try? Just tell me step by step and I will try doing everything you want.

Other than this, I think I’m on the right track so far? :thinking:

#70

Here, take a look at this updated layout. It should have everything laid out and complete now. If not, please let me know. blog html and css changes.txt (61.7 KB)

#71

CSS should not be in the body of the page but preferably in external linked css files.

Looking into that right now. Trying to see how it’s done for Tumblr.

#72

It’s giving these options for how to upload the external files…

In the Tumblr Theme HTML

You can embed a style sheet inside the theme’s HTML by choosing the “Customize” button on your Tumblr dashboard settings page for the relevant blog. Click “Edit HTML” to make changes to the theme. Here you can type or paste your CSS guidelines. For style sheets that are more than a few lines in length, hosting the CSS file externally is preferable to embedding it within the HTML.

As an External File

Choose to create a Tumblr theme of your own to access the static file uploader. Select “Manage Your Themes” from the Tumblr theme gallery and then “Submit a New Theme.” Click the “Static File Uploader” link to upload your CSS file. Once the process is complete, you will be given a URL to link to in your theme. Note that the Tumblr static file uploader is strictly for theme assets only. You could also use a third-party hosting service such as Dropbox or Google Drive to host the CSS file.

#73

Well yuck, I just changed .page-wrap to .page-wrapper to match its html class name, and now I’m getting an ugly shift over in the left and right columns :frowning: . But I supposed this will fix up once we get the rest of the stuff out the way. It became like this

image
