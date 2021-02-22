Making a fixed layout responsive

Ok, well no it isn’t. So, I’ll need to have something like this
<body>
<div class="page-wrapper">
... all your page html content goes here
... etc.
</div>
<!-- scripts would usually be below here -->
</body>
Along with that, you’re saying?
Yes, now we are getting somewhere
CSS doesn’t work on its own unless it applies to some html somewhere in your page,
You shouldn’t have modified it as that theme is fine and responsive.
Notice how on the original theme there is a whole page wrapper (called wrap) holding all the content apart from the fixed footer). You should have made all your changes inside .wrap when you started modifying it.
You really should not have modified that theme (as much as you have done) until you had taken some html and css courses. Unfortunately you have rendered the theme useless in all respects of responsiveness.
So, you’re saying that my changes are outside the
.wrap? It may be. I think I put those changes inside the
<body>, dunno. I just wanted to change the color theme, and add to it (the pictures, other elements…etc.).
CSS doesn't work on its own unless it applies to some html somewhere in your page,
Of course it doesn’t. I should know that, and I do know that . Yes we are getting somewhere.
@PaulOB ok I can see this
<body class="{select:Background Image Type} font-{select:Font}">
<div class="wrap">
<header>
<h1 class="blogtitle"><a href="/">{Title}</a></h1>
<div class="description" style="position:absolute; top:-6px; left:500px;
background:none; z-index:9999; width:150px; text-shadow:0.5px 0px 0px #f7c8be, 10px 0px 21px #f7c8be;">Welcome to</div>
<nav>
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">{lang:Home}</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">{lang:Archive}</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">{lang:About Me}</a></li>
<li><a href="/yearoutlook">{lang:My Yearly Outlook}</a></li>
<li>><a href="/Anime" style="margin-left:-19px;">Anime</a>
{block:AskEnabled}<li><a href="/ask">{text:Ask Label}</a></li>{/block:AskEnabled}
So I can add
<div class="page-wrapper">
... all your page html content goes here
... etc.
</div>
<!-- scripts would usually be below here -->
To that? That’s what it looks like to me
And to make things clear, that HTML bit used to be :
<header> <h1><a href="[/](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/)">olivia</a></h1> <div class="description">olivia is a tumblr theme by <a href="[http://anhchors.tumblr.com](view-source:http://anhchors.tumblr.com/)">anhchors</a>. it's very spacey.</div> <nav> <ol> <li><a href="[/ask](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/ask)">Message</a></li> <li><a href="[/archive](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/archive)">Archive</a></li> <li><a href="[/install](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/install)">Install</a></li> <li><a href="[/guide](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/guide)">Customization Guide</a></li> <li><a href="[/credits](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/credits)">Theme Credits</a></li> </ol> </nav> </header>
I’ve just moved all my blog archive code inside the
<div class="wrap">
EDIT : Since that time, I have put the rest of the HTML in it as well. Now, I can’t understand this
(The second rule is to put yoor fixed footer on top of the page content as you have elements covering the footer as they scroll).
What do you mean on top of the page content?
Note my words "You should have " …
It’s too late to do it now and you will just break everything else. Put it back where it was and then we can address those problems later.
Now that you’ve added the page-wrapper html element change its class name to match the css (or vice versa). They got mismatched somewhere along the way. The css is .page-wrap but the html says class=“page-wrapper”. They should both be the same whatever you choose.
Once you have the page at that stage the next task will to be to divide the content into three columns. Assuming you have put the original element called wrap back in place that will become the middle column. Then the left column will need to be wrapped in one div and the right column wrapped in one div (call them sidebar1 and sidebar2 perhaps).
So in effect you will have three divs holding 3 columns of content.
e.g.
<div class="page-wrapper">
<div class="sidebar1">
... all your left side html content goes here
</div>
<div class="wrap middle">
... all your middle html content goes here
</div>
<div class="sidebar2">
... all your right side html content goes here
</div>
</div>
Put it back where it was
Take everything out the
<div class="wrap" ?
Before anything, this is what it looks like
I have both
<div class="wrap"> and
<div class="page-wrapper">. If only one needed, I’ll remove the other.
Look at my screenshot in post #14 and you can see that the right column content does not obscure the footer when the page scrolls. That’s because I set an appropriate z-index. In your original page the right column covered the footer when the page scrolled.
However in your latest version you seem to have lost the footer altogether.
Ok I’m looking at your screenshot. So, put a z-index for the footer?
I already gave you the code for it. See here:
See post #56 its all explained there.
Ok I’ll take a look soon
Ok think I got it. So here
<div class="page-wrapper">
<div class="sidebar1">
... all your left side html content goes here
</div>
<div class="wrap middle">
... all your middle html content goes here
</div>
<div class="sidebar2">
... all your right side html content goes here
</div>
</div>
You’re using
<div class="page-wrapper"> instead of the
<div class="page-wrap"> or
<div class="wrap">
It would then look like
<div class="page-wrapper">
<div class="sidebar1">
<div class="calendar-wrapper">
<div class="spiralbound s2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s3"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s4"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s5"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s6"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s7"></div>
<div class="ringhole r1"></div>
<div class="ringhole r2"></div>
<div class="ringhole r3"></div>
<div class="ringhole r4"></div>
<div class="ringhole r5"></div>
<div class="ringhole r6"></div>
<div class="calendarholes"></div>
<div class="tableinnershadow"></div>
<button id="btnPrev" type="button">⟢</button>
<button id="btnNext" type="button">⟣</button>
<div id="divCal"></div>
</div>
<!-- Start onclick event inside DIV needed for iOS to respond to :hover -->
<div class="curl">
<div class="curlcontent">
</div>
</div>
<!-- End onclick event inside DIV needed for iOS to respond to :hover -->
<div class="quote">”</div><div class="quote2">Let's focus on the<br>things we can do.”<p class="author">Holly B. Tucker</p><p class="occupation">Blogger</p></div>
<a class="work" href="https://www.hollyshorrorland.com/">Holly's Horrorland</a>
<div class="quoteandpic"></div>
<div class="myDIV"><div class="blurred"></div></div>
<div class="speech">
<p>Hey!</p>
</div>
<!--
<img class="cherryblossom" src="https://i.ibb.co/zXH2TcZ/564-5644617-cherry-blossom-flower-petal-cherry-blossom-flower-transparent.png" alt="transparent cherryblossom" border="0">
<div class="treebranch">
<img class="cherryblossom2" src="https://i.ibb.co/0K3LJrC/cherry-blossom-flower-petal-transparent-flipped.png" alt="another transparent cherryblossom" border="0"></div>
-->
<div class="box shine-animation"></div>
<div class="box shine-animationtop"></div>
<a href="https://imgbb.com/"><img class="photo" src="https://i.ibb.co/q0C4D4M/58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n.jpg" alt="58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n" border="0"></a>
<a href="https://www.hollyshorrorland.com/2021/01/invitation-to-tenth-annual-vampires-day.html"><img class="soiree" src="https://i.ibb.co/BnNdz1v/Vampire-s-Day-2021.png" alt="Vampire-s-Day-2021" border="0"></a>
<div id="corner"></div>
<div class="myfollowers">Followers</div>
<tbody></tbody>
<div class="queenhollyween"><a href="https://hollyshorrorland.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/sskWc1p/tumblr-queenhollyween-2.jpg" border="0" class="hollyween"></a></div>
<div class="rhissannacollins"><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/Rhissanna?fbclid=IwAR3_X6aXhWIVtzmuUAcL8-vO6LkcCrIjdhfUbKlogfS7q_qYm90gv5V3l0Q"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/5Gc0QXt/tumblr-rhissannacollins-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-rhissannacollins-2" border="0" class="rhisscollins"></a></div>
<div class="dixiesmelser"><a href="https://dixie22630.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/hCg1BT4/tumblr-dixiesmelser-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-dixiesmelser-2" border="0" class="dixsmelser"></a></div>
<div class="conradwidener"><a href="https://itsconradfan.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/82t9wxT/tumblr-conradwidener-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-conradwidener-2" border="0" class="cwidener"></a></div>
<div class="debilevsy"><a href="https://iprudence.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/cgLpBsT/tumblr-debilevsy-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-debilevsy-2" border="0" class="dlevsy"></a></div>
<div class="bewitchingbooktours"><a href="https://bewitchingbooktours.tumblr.com"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/Rgj9jhG/tumblr-bewitchingbooktours-2.jpg" alt="tumblr-bewitchingbooktours-2" border="0" class="bwitched"></a><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'></a></div>
<div class="gothicembrace"><a href="https://gothicembrace.blogspot.com/"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/fnSXhd6/gothicembrace-2.jpg" alt="gothicembrace-2" border="0" class="nightwind"></a><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'></a></div>
<div class="timcourtemanche"><a href="https://nhphotog.tumblr.com/"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/YtvhvvV/Screenshot-2020-05-06-CSS-Shadows-A-Deep-Dive-Part-3-The-CSS3-Filter-Function-developersink.jpg" alt="Screenshot-2020-05-06-CSS-Shadows-A-Deep-Dive-Part-3-The-CSS3-Filter-Function-developersink" border="0" class="timc"></a><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'></a></div>
<div class="tagline">I can make the impossible happen by writing. I'm
possible.</div>
<img class="following" src="https://i.ibb.co/Qp4FNZQ/Screenshot-2020-12-18-Benji-s-Very-Own-Christmas-Story-1978.jpg" alt="Holly-s-Horrorland" border="0" style="box-shadow:none;"><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/upload'></a><br />
<div class="photobg"></div>
<div class="photobg2"></div>
<div class="rainbow"></div>
<div class="rainbowreflection"></div>
<div class="blogname">Writer on Wheels</div>
<div class="titledropshadow">Writer on Wheels</div>
<div class="radialboxshadow"></div>
</div>
EDIT : … and this is the right sidebar…
<div class="sidebar2">
<div class="socialmedia buttons">
<p class="followsocial">Follow me on Social Media</p>
<a href="https://twitter.com/wcsportgal" class="fa fa-twitter" style="background:#55acee; color:white; padding:3px; position:absolute; top:700px; left:1140px; z-index:10000; padding:3px; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px #1167a9; border-radius:5px;"></a>
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/ladanspeedy/" class="fa fa-instagram" style="background: radial-gradient(circle at 30% 107%, #fdf497 0%, #fdf497 5%, #fd5949 45%,#d6249f 60%,#285AEB 90%); position:absolute; top:700px; left:1230.5px; z-index:10000; padding:3px; color:white; border-radius:5px; text-shadow:0px 3px 1px #000;"></a>
<a href="https://soundcloud.com/ladan-soodmand" class="fa fa-soundcloud" style="background:#ff5500; position:absolute; top:700px; left:1320px; z-index:10000; padding:3px; color:white; border-radius:5px; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px black;"></a>
</div>
<div class="socialmediabox"></div>
<div class="followlist">Who stalks me</div>
<div id="flower">
<div id="ripples"></div>
</div>
<svg>
<filter id="turbulence">
<feTurbulence id="sea-filter"
numOctaves="3"
seed="2"
baseFrequency="0.02 0.05"/>
<feDisplacementMap
scale="10"
in="SourceGraphic"
in2=""/>
<animate
xlink:href="#sea-filter"
attributeName="baseFrequency"
dur="8s"
keyTimes="0;0.5;1"
values="0.02 0.06;0.04 0.08;0.02 0.06"
repeatCount="indefinite">
</animate>
</filter>
</svg>
<!-- JavaScript Includes -->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.0.0/moment.min.js"></script>
</div>
Just finished the rest of those as I had left out some elements. Ready to put it in my blog, but need to have it looked at first, and know where to take out stuff in order to this in. I can’t paste the whole code here, as it says it goes beyond some thousand characters
…wait, I think I can do this though…blog html and css changes.txt (47.0 KB)
still trying to look through to see what I left out to add to the new column layout code. What I sent is not fully complete, but just so you can see how I have it set up, and if correct.