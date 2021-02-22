Making a fixed layout responsive

PaulOB: PaulOB: You should have made all your changes inside .wrap when you started modifying it.

Note my words "You should have " …

It’s too late to do it now and you will just break everything else. Put it back where it was and then we can address those problems later.

Now that you’ve added the page-wrapper html element change its class name to match the css (or vice versa). They got mismatched somewhere along the way. The css is .page-wrap but the html says class=“page-wrapper”. They should both be the same whatever you choose.

Once you have the page at that stage the next task will to be to divide the content into three columns. Assuming you have put the original element called wrap back in place that will become the middle column. Then the left column will need to be wrapped in one div and the right column wrapped in one div (call them sidebar1 and sidebar2 perhaps).

So in effect you will have three divs holding 3 columns of content.

e.g.