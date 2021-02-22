Making a fixed layout responsive

ladans37: ladans37: @PaulOB it should be right under .post-body { I know I put it there.

There is no post-body in the source of this page.

The html needs to wrap the whole page content anyway and not be nested under something else.

e.g.

<body> <div class="page-wrapper"> ... all your page html content goes here ... etc. </div> <!-- scripts would usually be below here --> </body>

I think the problem may be that you don’t really know much about html as you are probably doing this via some control panel or interface on tumblr and not really working with actual code and proper coding techniques. Indeed it may be hard for you to get around the limitations imposed on you by the blogging software but I don’t know about tumblr except to avoid it as most of the content is Adult content and to be avoided at all costs