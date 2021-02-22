Making a fixed layout responsive

If it helps, this is the original theme https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/ which I then modified to make it what it is now. The original theme wasn’t done by me, so maybe the problem is that whoever coded the original theme, didn’t do a great job or something.
There is no post-body in the source of this page.
The html needs to wrap the whole page content anyway and not be nested under something else.
<body>
<div class="page-wrapper">
... all your page html content goes here
</div>
</body>
I think the problem may be that you don’t really know much about html as you are probably doing this via some control panel or interface on tumblr and not really working with actual code and proper coding techniques. Indeed it may be hard for you to get around the limitations imposed on you by the blogging software but I don’t know about tumblr except to avoid it as most of the content is Adult content and to be avoided at all costs
@PaulOB it’s years I’ve been using Tumblr. I’m loving it very much. I even like it much better than others which I’ve tried (Blogger)
Anyway, here is where to find that code :
/* ================================================
TEXT POSTS
=================================================== */
.post-body { /* edit blog post body font here */
background:rgba(0,0,0,.7);
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/zXH2TcZ/564-5644617-cherry-blossom-flower-petal-cherry-blossom-flower-transparent.png), url(https://i.ibb.co/gvQBnrH/cherry-blossom-flower-petal-transparent-flipped3.png);
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size:254px 235px;
background-position:top left, 0px 75px;
margin-left:150px;
margin-right:150px;
font-size:15.5px;
font-family:Open Sans, Georgia Pro, Lucida Sans, Verdana;
font-weight:none;
letter-spacing:1.5px;
line-height:1.6;
word-spacing:normal;
color:#fff;
box-shadow:0px 10px 15px 5px rgba(33, 16, 41,1);
border:1px solid black;
z-index:6;
}
.post-body b::before {
content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
display:block;
text-shadow:1px -1px 1px pink;
}
That’s not html
Ok, well no it isn’t. So, I’ll need to have something like this
<body>
<div class="page-wrapper">
... all your page html content goes here
</div>
</body>
Along with that, you’re saying?
Yes, now we are getting somewhere
CSS doesn’t work on its own unless it applies to some html somewhere in your page,
You shouldn’t have modified it as that theme is fine and responsive.
Notice how on the original theme there is a whole page wrapper (called wrap) holding all the content apart from the fixed footer). You should have made all your changes inside .wrap when you started modifying it.
You really should not have modified that theme (as much as you have done) until you had taken some html and css courses. Unfortunately you have rendered the theme useless in all respects of responsiveness.
So, you’re saying that my changes are outside the
.wrap? It may be. I think I put those changes inside the
<body>, dunno. I just wanted to change the color theme, and add to it (the pictures, other elements…etc.).
CSS doesn’t work on its own unless it applies to some html somewhere in your page,
Of course it doesn’t. I should know that, and I do know that . Yes we are getting somewhere.
@PaulOB ok I can see this
<body class="{select:Background Image Type} font-{select:Font}">
<div class="wrap">
<header>
<h1 class="blogtitle"><a href="/">{Title}</a></h1>
<div class="description" style="position:absolute; top:-6px; left:500px;
background:none; z-index:9999; width:150px; text-shadow:0.5px 0px 0px #f7c8be, 10px 0px 21px #f7c8be;">Welcome to</div>
<nav>
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">{lang:Home}</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">{lang:Archive}</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">{lang:About Me}</a></li>
<li><a href="/yearoutlook">{lang:My Yearly Outlook}</a></li>
<li>><a href="/Anime" style="margin-left:-19px;">Anime</a>
{block:AskEnabled}<li><a href="/ask">{text:Ask Label}</a></li>{/block:AskEnabled}
So I can add
<div class="page-wrapper">
... all your page html content goes here
... etc.
</div>
To that? That’s what it looks like to me
And to make things clear, that HTML bit used to be :
<header> <h1><a href="[/](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/)">olivia</a></h1> <div class="description">olivia is a tumblr theme by <a href="[http://anhchors.tumblr.com](view-source:http://anhchors.tumblr.com/)">anhchors</a>. it's very spacey.</div> <nav> <ol> <li><a href="[/ask](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/ask)">Message</a></li> <li><a href="[/archive](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/archive)">Archive</a></li> <li><a href="[/install](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/install)">Install</a></li> <li><a href="[/guide](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/guide)">Customization Guide</a></li> <li><a href="[/credits](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/credits)">Theme Credits</a></li> </ol> </nav> </header>
I’ve just moved all my blog archive code inside the
<div class="wrap">
EDIT : Since that time, I have put the rest of the HTML in it as well. Now, I can’t understand this
(The second rule is to put yoor fixed footer on top of the page content as you have elements covering the footer as they scroll).
What do you mean on top of the page content?
Note my words "You should have " …
It’s too late to do it now and you will just break everything else. Put it back where it was and then we can address those problems later.
Now that you’ve added the page-wrapper html element change its class name to match the css (or vice versa). They got mismatched somewhere along the way. The css is .page-wrap but the html says class=“page-wrapper”. They should both be the same whatever you choose.
Once you have the page at that stage the next task will to be to divide the content into three columns. Assuming you have put the original element called wrap back in place that will become the middle column. Then the left column will need to be wrapped in one div and the right column wrapped in one div (call them sidebar1 and sidebar2 perhaps).
So in effect you will have three divs holding 3 columns of content.
<div class="page-wrapper">
<div class="sidebar1">
... all your left side html content goes here
</div>
<div class="wrap middle">
... all your middle html content goes here
</div>
<div class="sidebar2">
... all your right side html content goes here
</div>
</div>
Put it back where it was
Take everything out the
<div class="wrap" ?
Before anything, this is what it looks like
I have both
<div class="wrap"> and
<div class="page-wrapper">. If only one needed, I’ll remove the other.
Look at my screenshot in post #14 and you can see that the right column content does not obscure the footer when the page scrolls. That’s because I set an appropriate z-index. In your original page the right column covered the footer when the page scrolled.
However in your latest version you seem to have lost the footer altogether.
Ok I’m looking at your screenshot. So, put a z-index for the footer?
I already gave you the code for it. See here:
See post #56 its all explained there.
Ok I’ll take a look soon