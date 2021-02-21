Making a fixed layout responsive

I’d say the first thing you need to do is to find where the issues lie. While they’re very apparent to me (1280px monitor), you seem to be unaware of them, so reduce / increase the width of your browser window and see what breaks.

Once you have a clear idea of the problems you have and what you want to do to resolve them (scale items up and down, change layout at certain screen widths, remove some items at narrow screen sizes) then you can start work.

The first thing you need to know is how responsive layouts work, so if that is completely new territory for you, I’d suggest you start with some reading. For example: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS/CSS_layout/Responsive_Design

Ok cool. I have a 1920x1280 display on my 17.3" laptop. But I will try the reducing/increasing browser window width.

So this is what I got when reducing the size a bit

Here’s another screenshot to show how far I reduced it to.

Seems it doesn’t take much to make those affected elements to slide over.

I found this link from someone else who had a similar problem (elements moving when browser resized), and thought the solution may also help me out

Hi, this seems to be a new issue, while the original topic is solved in post #37.

Do you want to split this layout issue into a new thread and discuss the solutions?

That link is nine years old. CSS has moved on a good deal in that time, and the best solution then might not be the best solution now.

You need to be sure you understand what is causing your problems before you start searching the Internet for similar issues and trying to throw those solutions at your code. I’m not saying it’s never a good idea, only to be sure you know what you’re doing and why you’re doing it, rather than simply applying code and hoping it works.

@Erik_J hello. Well I don’t know,… I guess we could?

Too late - I just did! lol

@TechnoBear yep lol good deal though, thanks :slight_smile: . And I replied to your previous response in the other thread.

I always believed that layouts, be it responsive or not, generally look different in different browsers. On mine it looks great, but on IE, or Google Chrome, or other browsers it shows different. I thought that this was the norm, and not something that people cause it to look different elsewhere. Hope I make sense?

There may be small differences in appearance between different browsers and different operating systems. However, the site should never look broken on any browser. That’s when you need to start looking at what’s going wrong.

the site should never look broken on any browser.

Couldn’t agree more. After all, who wants to fiddle with broken websites? It would just be boring and dull.

I just read through this, and found it helpful, as #6 seems to be my issue