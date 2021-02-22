Making a fixed layout responsive

I think it best that since you know what you’re doing, you handle this. I am willing to learn, yes. But, it will take me hours and hours to do all the tasks etc you want me to. I’ve already got the
.page-wrap going. I don’t know where to go from there . OR, we can work on it together? Like I said, I am willing to learn, but will need some help.
I think it best that since you know what you’re doing, you handle this. I am willing to learn, yes. But, it will take me hours and hours to do all the tasks etc you want me to. I’ve already got the
Let me know what you want to do. I’m open to do as suggested, but I can’t alone.
I have uploaded the web page:
@John_Betong ok great. I just tried it and saw that it was glitchy while trying to load it.
At this stage, I think it would be useful to know just where you are with understanding HTML and CSS. Have you taken a course or read a couple of books to get a firm grounding in the subject? Or have you just Googled for odd bits of code which seem to do more or less what you want and added them in without really understanding how they work?
There’s nothing wrong with being a beginner, but as you’ve realised, you have a very large task ahead and we need to know what your skill level is if we’re to help effectively.
I can’t see that code added to your main page yet? Where did you put it?
@TechnoBear I have had a basic course some years ago. I also have some books which I read through. At least, the sections where I needed to look at, in order to know what I need.
@PaulOB it should be right under
.post-body { I know I put it there.
Or have you just Googled for odd bits of code which seem to do more or less what you want and added them in without really understanding how they work?
I have done this too.
If it helps, this is the original theme https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/ which I then modified to make it what it is now. The original theme wasn’t done by me, so maybe the problem is that whoever coded the original theme, didn’t do a great job or something.
There is no post-body in the source of this page.
The html needs to wrap the whole page content anyway and not be nested under something else.
e.g.
<body>
<div class="page-wrapper">
... all your page html content goes here
... etc.
</div>
<!-- scripts would usually be below here -->
</body>
I think the problem may be that you don’t really know much about html as you are probably doing this via some control panel or interface on tumblr and not really working with actual code and proper coding techniques. Indeed it may be hard for you to get around the limitations imposed on you by the blogging software but I don’t know about tumblr except to avoid it as most of the content is Adult content and to be avoided at all costs
@PaulOB it’s years I’ve been using Tumblr. I’m loving it very much. I even like it much better than others which I’ve tried (Blogger)
Anyway, here is where to find that code :
/* ================================================
TEXT POSTS
=================================================== */
.post-body { /* edit blog post body font here */
background:rgba(0,0,0,.7);
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/zXH2TcZ/564-5644617-cherry-blossom-flower-petal-cherry-blossom-flower-transparent.png), url(https://i.ibb.co/gvQBnrH/cherry-blossom-flower-petal-transparent-flipped3.png);
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size:254px 235px;
background-position:top left, 0px 75px;
margin-left:150px;
margin-right:150px;
font-size:15.5px;
font-family:Open Sans, Georgia Pro, Lucida Sans, Verdana;
font-weight:none;
letter-spacing:1.5px;
line-height:1.6;
word-spacing:normal;
color:#fff;
box-shadow:0px 10px 15px 5px rgba(33, 16, 41,1);
border:1px solid black;
z-index:6;
}
.post-body b::before {
content: '~ ♡ 🧡 ♡ ~';
display:block;
text-shadow:1px -1px 1px pink;
}
That’s not html
Ok, well no it isn’t. So, I’ll need to have something like this
<body>
<div class="page-wrapper">
... all your page html content goes here
... etc.
</div>
<!-- scripts would usually be below here -->
</body>
Along with that, you’re saying?
Yes, now we are getting somewhere
CSS doesn’t work on its own unless it applies to some html somewhere in your page,
You shouldn’t have modified it as that theme is fine and responsive.
Notice how on the original theme there is a whole page wrapper (called wrap) holding all the content apart from the fixed footer). You should have made all your changes inside .wrap when you started modifying it.
You really should not have modified that theme (as much as you have done) until you had taken some html and css courses. Unfortunately you have rendered the theme useless in all respects of responsiveness.
So, you’re saying that my changes are outside the
.wrap? It may be. I think I put those changes inside the
<body>, dunno. I just wanted to change the color theme, and add to it (the pictures, other elements…etc.).
CSS doesn’t work on its own unless it applies to some html somewhere in your page,
Of course it doesn’t. I should know that, and I do know that . Yes we are getting somewhere.
@PaulOB ok I can see this
<body class="{select:Background Image Type} font-{select:Font}">
<div class="wrap">
<header>
<h1 class="blogtitle"><a href="/">{Title}</a></h1>
<div class="description" style="position:absolute; top:-6px; left:500px;
background:none; z-index:9999; width:150px; text-shadow:0.5px 0px 0px #f7c8be, 10px 0px 21px #f7c8be;">Welcome to</div>
<nav>
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">{lang:Home}</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">{lang:Archive}</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">{lang:About Me}</a></li>
<li><a href="/yearoutlook">{lang:My Yearly Outlook}</a></li>
<li>><a href="/Anime" style="margin-left:-19px;">Anime</a>
{block:AskEnabled}<li><a href="/ask">{text:Ask Label}</a></li>{/block:AskEnabled}
So I can add
<div class="page-wrapper">
... all your page html content goes here
... etc.
</div>
<!-- scripts would usually be below here -->
To that? That’s what it looks like to me
And to make things clear, that HTML bit used to be :
<header> <h1><a href="[/](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/)">olivia</a></h1> <div class="description">olivia is a tumblr theme by <a href="[http://anhchors.tumblr.com](view-source:http://anhchors.tumblr.com/)">anhchors</a>. it's very spacey.</div> <nav> <ol> <li><a href="[/ask](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/ask)">Message</a></li> <li><a href="[/archive](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/archive)">Archive</a></li> <li><a href="[/install](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/install)">Install</a></li> <li><a href="[/guide](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/guide)">Customization Guide</a></li> <li><a href="[/credits](view-source:https://olivia-theme.tumblr.com/credits)">Theme Credits</a></li> </ol> </nav> </header>
I’ve just moved all my blog archive code inside the
<div class="wrap">