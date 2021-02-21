Making a fixed layout responsive

Done that with the addition of the original
.wrap { which was there, and now got this
When browser is resized.
There’s also this
main {
box-sizing: border-box;
position: relative;
width: 100%;
}
Try using Google Mobile Friendly Test
@John_Betong ok
No, I never said replace anything!
I told you to add a new wrapper with a new classname around your whole page content. You can’t use .wrap as that is already in use for another purpose.
.page-wrap{
max-width:1460px;
margin:auto;
position:relative;
}
iframe.tmblr-iframe--gdpr-banner{
z-index:10000;
}
You already have a new class name
.page-wrap and
iframe.tumblr
@John_Betong I just tried it on that website, and it says :
What was the url that rendered that error?
Looks like the url is being blocked by their robots.txt
https://www.tumblr.com/robots.txt
If you have your own server try copying the test url page contents to your server and try the copied url web page.
I don’t have my own server. Tumblr is all I have.
I viewed my blog on my Google Chrome, and am still seeing the same elements being thrown off when I resize that browser.
When I’m on the desktop I will try on my server.
Ok sounds good.
I can’t even get this pic to move down to the text indent. It’s all HTML for this, but I tried adding CSS, and it didn’t work.
I don’t see any new code added to your live site?
I told you to add a new wrapper with a new classname around your whole page content. You can’t use .wrap as that is already in use for another purpose.
That is all you said, along with the fact that
the task now is to make the page look better from 1450px and smaller as the layout overlaps badly at ~ 1250px.
I’ll need a hand with this task.
With that rule in place your page will look like this on all screens from 1450px and above.
In your screen shot at post #14, I still see some elements that are off.
I think it best that since you know what you’re doing, you handle this. I am willing to learn, yes. But, it will take me hours and hours to do all the tasks etc you want me to. I’ve already got the
.page-wrap going. I don’t know where to go from there . OR, we can work on it together? Like I said, I am willing to learn, but will need some help.