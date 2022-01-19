Making a fixed layout responsive

As far as I can see, the problem is your continuing to position everything instead of allowing elements to follow any kind of natural flow within the document.

I’m not sure how to communicate this concept to you, as it has been mentioned before, but you still have not grasped it.

The principles would be that very few page elements ever need to be positioned, but one element naturally follows the previous one, taking its place after it, without being told where to be.

Just as, in text, one letter follows the previous, one word follows another, until the line is full, then a new line begins. That is how in-line and flow content positions itself.

Block elements follow vertically, one block element, followed by another beneath it.

This is how elements will position themselves, one after another.

Either side-by side, or stacked vertically.

By combining and nesting these, more complex layouts can be achieved.

With this natural flow, content is able to rearrange itself as screen space varies. While a rigid layout, with everthing positioned by magic numbers, will not.

I think things need to go right back to basics. Forget about “fancy things” like animations, clocks and the tiny minor details of these things, for the time being.

Focus on first creating the 3 column layout, firstly with nothing but text content,as this is the easiest to manage. Only when that works, start to add other things like images, one piece at a time.