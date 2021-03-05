Making a fixed layout responsive

Could y’all help me explain this problem?
My bar and my quotebox has overlapped into my main for some reason. I thought the left column is supposed to expand when this happens?
Here’s the related code:
.rainbow{
width:335px;
height:7px;
position:absolute;
top:385px;
left:3px;
z-index:1;
background-image: linear-gradient(45deg, black 22.22%, black 22.22%, black 44.44%, black 44.44%, #f8edd2, black, black 50%, #453a64 50%, black 72.22%, black 72.22%, #2c2046 94.44%, black 94.44%, #f8edd2, #f8edd2, black 100%);
background-repeat:repeat-x;
background-size:50px 50px;
background-position:100% 100%;
animation:go 15s linear infinite;
border-radius:15px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 10px 0 rgba(255,255,255,.4);
}
.rainbowreflection{
width:335px;
height:7px;
position:absolute;
top:397px;
left:3px;
z-index:1;
background-image: linear-gradient(45deg, black 22.22%, black 22.22%, black 44.44%, black 44.44%, black, black, black 50%, #453a64 50%, black 72.22%, black 72.22%, #2c2046 94.44%, black 94.44%, black, #f8edd2, black 100%);
background-repeat:repeat-x;
background-size:50px 50px;
background-position:100% 100%;
animation:go 15s linear infinite;
border-radius:15px;
filter: blur(3px);
opacity:.8;
}
@-webkit-keyframes go{
0%{background-position:0% 0%;}
100%{background-position:400px 0;}
}
.quoteandpic {
position:relative;
top:-385px;
left:-7px;
z-index:1;
width:365px;
height:200px;
background:rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);
border-top:0px ridge #ccc;
border-bottom:0px ridge #ccc;
box-shadow: inset 0px 15px 8px -10px #1a0430, inset 0px -12px 8px -10px #1a0430;
}
.shine-animationtop {
position:relative;
top:-784px;
left:-7px;
z-index:9999;
width:365px;
height:.6px;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
background: linear-gradient(
135deg,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7) 0%,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7) 40%,
white 50%,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7) 60%,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7) 100%
);
background-size: 400% 100%;
background-position: 100% 50%;
animation: animation-shine 15s 0s infinite;
}
@keyframes animation-shine {
0% {
background-position: 100% 50%;
}
50% {
background-position: 0% 50%;
}
100% {
background-position: 100% 50%;
}
}
.shine-animation {
position:relative;
top:-585px;
left:-7px;
z-index:4;
width:365px;
height:.6px;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
background: linear-gradient(
135deg,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7) 0%,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7) 40%,
white 50%,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7) 60%,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7) 100%
);
background-size: 400% 100%;
background-position: 100% 50%;
animation: animation-shine 15s 0s infinite;
}
@keyframes animation-shine {
0% {
background-position: 100% 50%;
}
50% {
background-position: 0% 50%;
}
100% {
background-position: 100% 50%;
}
}
.blurred {
position:absolute;
top:417px;
left:-7px;
z-index:3;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(132deg, transparent 12%, transparent 60%, rgba(153, 153, 153,.2) 70%, transparent 82%);
border: 0px solid rgba(255,255,255,1);
box-shadow: 0 20px 50px -10px rgba(0,0,0,.5);
box-shadow: inset 1px 1px 0px rgba(155,155,155,0.3),
inset 0px 0px 10px rgba(155,155,155,0.2),
0px 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,0.3),
-5px 5px 15px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);
height:200px;
width:365px;
}
.quote {
position:relative;
top:-624px;
left:14px;
z-index:2;
width:200px;
height:100px;
color:#000;
font-family:Laila, Arial, Verdana, Overpass;
font-size:68px;
text-shadow:none;
background:none;
font-style:italic;
-ms-transform: rotate(180deg); /* IE 9 */
-webkit-transform: rotate(180deg); /* Safari 3-8 */
transform: rotate(180deg);
opacity:.6;
filter: drop-shadow(1px 2px 2px #aaa);
}
.quote2 {
position:relative;
top:-655px;
left:185px;
z-index:2;
width:200px;
height:100px;
color:#ffcd36;
font-family:Fertigo Pro, Overpass, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-size:20px;
font-style:italic;
text-shadow:none;
background:none;
}
.author {
position:absolute;
top:75px;
left:15px;
z-index:1;
width:150px;
height:100px;
color:#aaa;
font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-size:16px;
font-weight:bold;
text-shadow:none;
font-style:normal !important;
}
.occupation {
color:#aaa;
z-index:1;
position:absolute;
top:95px;
left:14px;
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-size:16px;
font-style:italic !important;
font-weight:none;
}
.work {
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-style:italic !important;
position:absolute;
top:585px;
left:200px;
font-size:16px;
width:150px;
color:#ffa87d;
transition: transform .5s; /* Animation */
transition:all .5s ease-in-out;
outline:none;
z-index:9999;
}
It looked fine on my test page