Making a fixed layout responsive

I certainly agree with you saying that there’s nothing wrong with being a beginner, but I also feel that there’s nothing wrong with getting some help. Is why I felt I needed a boost to get going, so I can continue on my own.
We always need to see the code if you have a problem and are asking for assistance with it.
If, as seems to be the case, you are now using Paul’s code from post 222, then we know that works. If something you add causes problems, or doesn’t behave as expected, then we would need to see the full code you are using to see what has happened and help you fix it. Screenshots don’t really tell us anything, except that there is a problem.
Please remember to keep validating your code - both HTML and CSS - after each item you add, to keep on top of errors.
Nothing at all - that’s why the forums exist. But if you’re asking for help, you need to state the issue clearly and co-operate with those trying to assist. (You might find this article helpful: https://zellwk.com/blog/asking-questions/ .)
I will try my best. Thank you for sharing the link, I’ll look into it soon .
Totally understand. Yes, I am using Paul’s code. I’m working with the one-element-at-a-time approach, so as to be careful with how it’s placed. For example, yesterday, I tried adding my clock, and it did not go well. It pushed off my calendar’s header some. So I figured, maybe I need to put it in one piece at a time, as it has many parts .
As Paul explained elsewhere, each of your sections should be in a
<div></div> of its own, so it can be moved or repositioned as a whole, without disturbing other elements. Hopefully you are remembering to follow that advice.
Yes, I understand. They usually are in
<div></div> tags. I don’t remember ever leaving one out of them. Some even have either wrappers or containers.
Obviously lol. But here,
Is where I’m sometimes confused, as you say
I’ve also found this helpful
The forums are a place for public discussion, so as I’ve explained to you elsewhere, the correct place to ask questions on the forum is in a public thread. That makes the discussion available to anybody else with a similar question. Emails and PMs are not in the spirit of the forums and should therefore not be used here.
The article I linked to was intended as a general guide to asking questions, not something I expected you to take verbatim as applying in every respect to the forums.
By “full code”, I mean everything which is relevant to the problem at hand. Posting odd snippets of CSS without the relevant HTML is no help, and posting insufficient code to replicate the issue is of no help.
Have you read the Forum Posting Basics?
I understand . No I haven’t, but I will.
Try just putting the clock into codepen by itself and getting it all to work there first. Remove the absolute positioning from #clock and set it to position:relative and then remove the co-ordinates and margins.
It will npw be in the flow and you can then position the smaller components on top as required. There will be issues as you have transformed it smaller which means the rest f the page will still think the clock is at the original size.
I’ve added it to the codepen I did above as a rough guide but you should try for yourself in codepen first,
@PaulOB I see that you do have a position and margin set in this part
#clock {
padding: 10px;
max-width: 100%;
min-width: 280px;
overflow: hidden;
padding-bottom: 40px;
margin: 0 auto;
position: relative;
box-sizing: content-box;
}
As for this one
/* don't know what this is
#clock:after {
content: '';
position: absolute;
width: 400px;
height: 20px;
border-radius: 100%;
left: 50%;
margin-left: -200px;
bottom: 2px;
z-index: -1;
}
*/
That is the shadow to the clock. It’s behind it, so can’t be seen really. I can eliminate it though.
Yes the position:relative is there so that the child absolute elements have a reference point for their coordinates. Without that in place you’d be placing any child elements in relation to the viewport which has been the main basis of your problems all along.
Now when you move the html for the clock then everything inside is automatically moved with it.
Ok. Well I’m having a terrible time putting in the am/pm part. I’m pretty sure the code is correct, as far as I know
<div id="corner"></div>
<button id="btnPrev" type="button">⟢</button>
<button id="btnNext" type="button">⟣</button>
<div id="divCal"></div>
<div id="clock" class="light">
<div class="display">
<div class="weekdays">
</div>
<div class="ampm">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</div>
</div>
/*-------------------------
AM/PM
--------------------------*/
#clock .ampm {
position: absolute;
bottom: 20px;
right: 8px;
font-size: 75%;
font-family: Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana, "Digital-7";
}
It just won’t show up anywhere. I even tried changing
position:absolute to
relative,
top: instead of
bottom:
Oh… just realized that
<div id="corner"></div>
is not relevant. Didn’t mean to copy that one.
Ok this is very VERY strange. The AM/PM will only show up…at least the background color I added to it, if I type something in between its tags
<div class="ampm">123123123</div> .
Very unusual. Never encountered this before. Not even in my test page, or CodePen.
[tangent]
@ladans37, are you familiar with the term “a working page”?
(It’s mentioned in the “Forum Posting Basics” Forum Posting Basics).
A working page is a stand-alone HTML page that contains all of the code needed for you to demonstrate a problem on your computer. You (the author) can paste a copy of that working page in a post on the forum. One (or more) of us (helper-bees) can copy that working page to a file on our PC, give it an HTML suffix and open it in our browser(s) and see the problem exactly as you see it.
In most cases the CSS and JS can be included on the working page (which will be an HTML file, of course). If it cannot, then the required CSS and JS can be included in the post in as separate files that shall be called by links in the HTML page. Just like a regular HTML page would be written.
The concept is simple: you write a web page that demonstrates an issue, we work with a copy of it locally on our computers and ideally provide a workable solution based on your code.
You might find it less time consuming to build a new web site from scratch, which implies testing every line of code as you write it so that the contents are valid and meet your behavioural requirements, but that’s your call.
We can work with working pages or we can help you write a new site from scratch.
The following is the basic “working page” that I use when writing a web page. I add CSS at the top between the style tags and HTML between the body tags. JS usually goes just before the close body tag. Any URLs used as links must be active (full URLs are usually best), no shortcuts or local paths that go nowhere if read on someone else’s computer. It takes a little work to customize a basic “working page” for yourself but when done it is a convenient tool for troubleshooting (as well as for experimenting with new elements or constructs in isolation).
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/stylesheet.css">
<title>template</title>
<!--
notes
-->
<style>
html {
box-sizing:border-box;
}
*,*::before,*::after {
box-sizing:inherit;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<p>Your HTML here</p>
</body>
</html>
@ronpat hi. Yes I’m familiar with that, and the process
My clock’s JS is not even working for crying out loud. It’s supposed to highlight the current day, but it isn’t. I don’t know what’s going on. I’ve not done anything.