Making a fixed layout responsive

@Gandalf I understand. Point is, if they had taken the time to fix their validation, then whoever else who wants to use the same theme or code or whatever, won’t have to, cause it’s already fixed up. Now I have to go through everything that this blogger did not. She’s made it really difficult…
I don’t know what that is. You should use view source from the browser because that’s what a browser sees as we have mentioned a few times now.
I just gave you the answer to the first two on that list. They are Sass code and not css so you need to convert them to proper css.
A lot of the errors will be self explanatory
i.e. Negative values are not allowed for padding.
Regarding your three column layout here is a quick mockup of what you should be doing.
I’ve only done that quickly so still needs tidying up but you can see how there is no positioning needed for the main items in the columns. Obviously there are some small items placed on top of bits and pieces but they are not structural elements and don’t interfere with the flow.
If you make the screen smaller then the columns go down to one column.
This is just a basic example of what you need to aim for. The structure is pretty simple but you just have to be logical in your approach.
@PaulOB thanks for the Pen. I might as well just use it and go from there, but I don’t know. If you want me to continue with the way I’ve been doing, that’s fine. I can start over again even.
As for the direct output option, here’s what it is
I validated it, and it still shows errors
More learning opportunities then
Perhaps at this stage you could explain what it is you hope to gain from this thread, as we have reached 222 posts with little visible progress?
Paul has given you a working basic layout with valid code (apart from a tiny typo in the CSS, @PaulOB ), but you seem reluctant to use it. Your own code has multiple errors which will require fixed. Now, it’s perfectly possible to work through all of those, learning as you go, but I have the impression you’re too impatient for that, and want the quickest solution. Certainly, you have seemed reluctant to read and learn about various CSS techniques, something which would not only help you now, but stand you in good stead going forward.
As things stand, there is little any of us can do to help, as we cannot see the code you are using. Paul suggested four days ago that you should put it in a codepen so we could see it and advise properly, rather than just guessing at what you’re doing, but you’ve chosen not to do so. You have also failed to answer many of the questions which people have asked in an attempt to assist you.
So please, before we go any further, answer these questions.
- How do you plan to proceed from here?
- What assistance do you expect from this thread?
- Are you willing to co-operate by sharing the code you are working on, and by answering questions?
Well I’m working with the Pen Paul has sent, and it seems to be going well. The validation is from the page source by the way, and not Tumblr.
Only the assistance of creating the 3 column layout, which, obviously Paul got me going with.
I’d be happy to share the code if still helpful. I am impatient at times, yeah.
I certainly agree with you saying that there’s nothing wrong with being a beginner, but I also feel that there’s nothing wrong with getting some help. Is why I felt I needed a boost to get going, so I can continue on my own.
We always need to see the code if you have a problem and are asking for assistance with it.
If, as seems to be the case, you are now using Paul’s code from post 222, then we know that works. If something you add causes problems, or doesn’t behave as expected, then we would need to see the full code you are using to see what has happened and help you fix it. Screenshots don’t really tell us anything, except that there is a problem.
Please remember to keep validating your code - both HTML and CSS - after each item you add, to keep on top of errors.
Nothing at all - that’s why the forums exist. But if you’re asking for help, you need to state the issue clearly and co-operate with those trying to assist. (You might find this article helpful: https://zellwk.com/blog/asking-questions/ .)
I will try my best. Thank you for sharing the link, I’ll look into it soon .
Totally understand. Yes, I am using Paul’s code. I’m working with the one-element-at-a-time approach, so as to be careful with how it’s placed. For example, yesterday, I tried adding my clock, and it did not go well. It pushed off my calendar’s header some. So I figured, maybe I need to put it in one piece at a time, as it has many parts .
As Paul explained elsewhere, each of your sections should be in a
<div></div> of its own, so it can be moved or repositioned as a whole, without disturbing other elements. Hopefully you are remembering to follow that advice.
Yes, I understand. They usually are in
<div></div> tags. I don’t remember ever leaving one out of them. Some even have either wrappers or containers.
Obviously lol. But here,
Is where I’m sometimes confused, as you say
If something you add causes problems, or doesn’t behave as expected, then we would need to see the full code you are using to see what has happened and help you fix it.
I’ve also found this helpful
The forums are a place for public discussion, so as I’ve explained to you elsewhere, the correct place to ask questions on the forum is in a public thread. That makes the discussion available to anybody else with a similar question. Emails and PMs are not in the spirit of the forums and should therefore not be used here.
The article I linked to was intended as a general guide to asking questions, not something I expected you to take verbatim as applying in every respect to the forums.
By “full code”, I mean everything which is relevant to the problem at hand. Posting odd snippets of CSS without the relevant HTML is no help, and posting insufficient code to replicate the issue is of no help.
Have you read the Forum Posting Basics?
I understand . No I haven’t, but I will.
Try just putting the clock into codepen by itself and getting it all to work there first. Remove the absolute positioning from #clock and set it to position:relative and then remove the co-ordinates and margins.
It will npw be in the flow and you can then position the smaller components on top as required. There will be issues as you have transformed it smaller which means the rest f the page will still think the clock is at the original size.
I’ve added it to the codepen I did above as a rough guide but you should try for yourself in codepen first,
@PaulOB I see that you do have a position and margin set in this part
#clock {
padding: 10px;
max-width: 100%;
min-width: 280px;
overflow: hidden;
padding-bottom: 40px;
margin: 0 auto;
position: relative;
box-sizing: content-box;
}
As for this one
/* don't know what this is
#clock:after {
content: '';
position: absolute;
width: 400px;
height: 20px;
border-radius: 100%;
left: 50%;
margin-left: -200px;
bottom: 2px;
z-index: -1;
}
*/
That is the shadow to the clock. It’s behind it, so can’t be seen really. I can eliminate it though.