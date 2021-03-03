Making a fixed layout responsive

ladans37: ladans37: Ok here’s what I got with the direct output option

I don’t know what that is. You should use view source from the browser because that’s what a browser sees as we have mentioned a few times now.

ladans37: ladans37: how on earth do you want me to fix them if I don’t understand it?

I just gave you the answer to the first two on that list. They are Sass code and not css so you need to convert them to proper css.

A lot of the errors will be self explanatory

i.e. Negative values are not allowed for padding.

Regarding your three column layout here is a quick mockup of what you should be doing.

I’ve only done that quickly so still needs tidying up but you can see how there is no positioning needed for the main items in the columns. Obviously there are some small items placed on top of bits and pieces but they are not structural elements and don’t interfere with the flow.

If you make the screen smaller then the columns go down to one column.

This is just a basic example of what you need to aim for. The structure is pretty simple but you just have to be logical in your approach.