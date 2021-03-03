Making a fixed layout responsive

The part where you add 240px negative margin to it was what I was referring to (not its vertical alignment) . I didn’t mean straight as in a ruler I meant from the ‘get go’
Ok, so I have removed it since . No it is not 150%. I already answered your question as to why I was using it.
I answered that in post 136 - or, as Paul says, you can simply use the “Direct Input” option and copy & paste your code.
Good now go through those one at a time and fix them.
You will learn a lot that way.
@PaulOB how on earth do you want me to fix them if I don’t understand it? At least I think I don’t. And ! thought we were trying to figure out how to widen those columns. I still don’t have a clue
Some of these don’t make any sense, like this one
You have no background-color
I set the background to pretty much everything, and when I don’t want a background, well I don’t set one. .
Or this
Family names containing whitespace should be quoted. If quoting is omitted, any whitespace characters before and after the name are ignored and any sequence of whitespace characters inside the name is converted to a single space.
I do this all the time. Example : “Plasma Drip (BRK)”, Arial, Verdana, Trebuchet MS;
So where did all that code come from? If I run your existing page through the CSS Validator, it shows 45 errors, and I don’t see any of the SASS/LESS code you appear to have now.
That is presumably all code that you have added since we last saw what you are working with.
@TechnoBear the existing page, meaning my original blog?
2445 #monthly:hover Redefinition of text-shadow
?
Yes. I can’t see anything else!
Lol ok, I understand. Obviously not
It doesn’t really matter whose errors they are. If you want your website to work, there’s only one person to fix them.
@Gandalf I understand. Point is, if they had taken the time to fix their validation, then whoever else who wants to use the same theme or code or whatever, won’t have to, cause it’s already fixed up. Now I have to go through everything that this blogger did not. She’s made it really difficult…
I don’t know what that is. You should use view source from the browser because that’s what a browser sees as we have mentioned a few times now.
I just gave you the answer to the first two on that list. They are Sass code and not css so you need to convert them to proper css.
A lot of the errors will be self explanatory
i.e. Negative values are not allowed for padding.
Regarding your three column layout here is a quick mockup of what you should be doing.
I’ve only done that quickly so still needs tidying up but you can see how there is no positioning needed for the main items in the columns. Obviously there are some small items placed on top of bits and pieces but they are not structural elements and don’t interfere with the flow.
If you make the screen smaller then the columns go down to one column.
This is just a basic example of what you need to aim for. The structure is pretty simple but you just have to be logical in your approach.
@PaulOB thanks for the Pen. I might as well just use it and go from there, but I don’t know. If you want me to continue with the way I’ve been doing, that’s fine. I can start over again even.
As for the direct output option, here’s what it is
I validated it, and it still shows errors
More learning opportunities then
Perhaps at this stage you could explain what it is you hope to gain from this thread, as we have reached 222 posts with little visible progress?
Paul has given you a working basic layout with valid code (apart from a tiny typo in the CSS, @PaulOB ), but you seem reluctant to use it. Your own code has multiple errors which will require fixed. Now, it’s perfectly possible to work through all of those, learning as you go, but I have the impression you’re too impatient for that, and want the quickest solution. Certainly, you have seemed reluctant to read and learn about various CSS techniques, something which would not only help you now, but stand you in good stead going forward.
As things stand, there is little any of us can do to help, as we cannot see the code you are using. Paul suggested four days ago that you should put it in a codepen so we could see it and advise properly, rather than just guessing at what you’re doing, but you’ve chosen not to do so. You have also failed to answer many of the questions which people have asked in an attempt to assist you.
So please, before we go any further, answer these questions.
- How do you plan to proceed from here?
- What assistance do you expect from this thread?
- Are you willing to co-operate by sharing the code you are working on, and by answering questions?