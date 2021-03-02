Making a fixed layout responsive

#198

Ok I just changed the margin: in this

.columns { display: flex; flex-flow: row wrap; justify-content: center; margin: 5px -240px; }

Now it’s back to what I want. Didn’t change / add anything else.

#199

validating code after every step

How do you want me to do this if I only have a test page going. I don’t have a https www yet.

#200

No No No :slight_smile:

Get rid of that -240px and do it properly. You don’t want any negative margins at this stage.

#201

@PaulOB I’m with you, but if I do this, then it will be a mess again. So please tell me how to do this properly.

#202

Set back to


margin: 5px 0px;

As you wanted me to get rid of it :slight_smile:

#203

I would if you answered my questions:)

Why do you need the negative margin of 240px?

Why does your content not sit straight in the column?

Find the answer to those questions .

You can’t use sass or less as CSS. They need to be compiled into css by the sass/less compiler first.

Sass/Less are preprocessors that require a preprocessor environment set up on your system in order to use them and to compile them into pure css (which is all a browser understands). If you have copied these codes from codepen there is a settings option that allows you to output the compiled css.

You can’t use raw sass or less in a css file as it will break it.

#204

Just copy and paste your code into the validator to test. It’s as easy as that.:wink:

#205

Why do you need the negative margin of 240px?

This helped with widening the column to what I want.

Why does your content not sit straight in the column?

Which part of it is not sitting straight? Looks good to me.

If you have copied these codes from codepen there is a settings option that allows you to output the compiled css.

I have copied it, yes. I’ll try to find that option.

#206

That codepen has no negative margins in it so why do you see the need to add some. It is not 150% wide either so why were you using 150%?

Think before you code and don’t just beat the layout into submission.:slight_smile:

#207

The part where you add 240px negative margin to it was what I was referring to (not its vertical alignment) . I didn’t mean straight as in a ruler I meant from the ‘get go’ :slight_smile:

#208

Ok, so I have removed it since :slight_smile:. No it is not 150%. I already answered your question as to why I was using it.

#209

I answered that in post 136 - or, as Paul says, you can simply use the “Direct Input” option and copy & paste your code.

#210

Ok here’s what I got with the direct output option

image
image1486×4842 541 KB

This is just the first part of it.

#211

Good now go through those one at a time and fix them. :slight_smile:
You will learn a lot that way.

#212

@PaulOB how on earth do you want me to fix them if I don’t understand it? At least I think I don’t. And ! thought we were trying to figure out how to widen those columns. I still don’t have a clue :slight_smile:

#213

Some of these don’t make any sense, like this one

You have no background-color

I set the background to pretty much everything, and when I don’t want a background, well I don’t set one. :slight_smile: .

Or this

Family names containing whitespace should be quoted. If quoting is omitted, any whitespace characters before and after the name are ignored and any sequence of whitespace characters inside the name is converted to a single space.

I do this all the time. Example : “Plasma Drip (BRK)”, Arial, Verdana, Trebuchet MS;

#214

So where did all that code come from? If I run your existing page through the CSS Validator, it shows 45 errors, and I don’t see any of the SASS/LESS code you appear to have now.

That is presumably all code that you have added since we last saw what you are working with.

#215

@TechnoBear the existing page, meaning my original blog?

#216

2445 #monthly:hover Redefinition of text-shadow

?

#217

Yes. I can’t see anything else! :crystal_ball:

