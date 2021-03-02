Making a fixed layout responsive

@TechnoBear, but will all this reading tell me what to do, and how to do?
I found the problem to my followers’ images not looking right. It’s the 5px padding I had added in this
img { max-width: 100%; border:3px ridge black; box-shadow: 5px 5px 15px #312500; padding:5px; transition: transform 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition:all 0.4s ease-in-out; }
Which applies to both those images, and the images I include in my blog posts. But I want to change the padding to only the images of my followers’ images.
That code is already there, as it’s from Tumblr.
Ok I just changed the
margin: in this
.columns { display: flex; flex-flow: row wrap; justify-content: center; margin: 5px -240px; }
Now it’s back to what I want. Didn’t change / add anything else.
validating code after every step
How do you want me to do this if I only have a test page going. I don’t have a https www yet.
No No No
Get rid of that -240px and do it properly. You don’t want any negative margins at this stage.
@PaulOB I’m with you, but if I do this, then it will be a mess again. So please tell me how to do this properly.
Set back to
margin: 5px 0px;
As you wanted me to get rid of it
I would if you answered my questions:)
Why do you need the negative margin of 240px?
Why does your content not sit straight in the column?
Find the answer to those questions .
You can’t use sass or less as CSS. They need to be compiled into css by the sass/less compiler first.
Sass/Less are preprocessors that require a preprocessor environment set up on your system in order to use them and to compile them into pure css (which is all a browser understands). If you have copied these codes from codepen there is a settings option that allows you to output the compiled css.
You can’t use raw sass or less in a css file as it will break it.
Just copy and paste your code into the validator to test. It’s as easy as that.
This helped with widening the column to what I want.
Which part of it is not sitting straight? Looks good to me.
If you have copied these codes from codepen there is a settings option that allows you to output the compiled css.
I have copied it, yes. I’ll try to find that option.
That codepen has no negative margins in it so why do you see the need to add some. It is not 150% wide either so why were you using 150%?
Think before you code and don’t just beat the layout into submission.
The part where you add 240px negative margin to it was what I was referring to (not its vertical alignment) . I didn’t mean straight as in a ruler I meant from the ‘get go’
Ok, so I have removed it since . No it is not 150%. I already answered your question as to why I was using it.
I answered that in post 136 - or, as Paul says, you can simply use the “Direct Input” option and copy & paste your code.
Good now go through those one at a time and fix them.
You will learn a lot that way.
@PaulOB how on earth do you want me to fix them if I don’t understand it? At least I think I don’t. And ! thought we were trying to figure out how to widen those columns. I still don’t have a clue
Some of these don’t make any sense, like this one
You have no background-color
I set the background to pretty much everything, and when I don’t want a background, well I don’t set one. .
Or this
Family names containing whitespace should be quoted. If quoting is omitted, any whitespace characters before and after the name are ignored and any sequence of whitespace characters inside the name is converted to a single space.
I do this all the time. Example : “Plasma Drip (BRK)”, Arial, Verdana, Trebuchet MS;
So where did all that code come from? If I run your existing page through the CSS Validator, it shows 45 errors, and I don’t see any of the SASS/LESS code you appear to have now.
That is presumably all code that you have added since we last saw what you are working with.
@TechnoBear the existing page, meaning my original blog?