Making a fixed layout responsive

ladans37: ladans37: So please tell me how to do this properly.

I would if you answered my questions:)

Why do you need the negative margin of 240px?

Why does your content not sit straight in the column?

Find the answer to those questions .

ladans37: ladans37: I think so, though I don’t know the difference between the two.

You can’t use sass or less as CSS. They need to be compiled into css by the sass/less compiler first.

Sass/Less are preprocessors that require a preprocessor environment set up on your system in order to use them and to compile them into pure css (which is all a browser understands). If you have copied these codes from codepen there is a settings option that allows you to output the compiled css.

You can’t use raw sass or less in a css file as it will break it.