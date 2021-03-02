Making a fixed layout responsive

ladans37: ladans37: columns { width:150%; display: flex; flex-flow: row wrap; justify-content: center; margin-left: -240px; } .column { flex: 1; border: 1px solid gray; margin: 2px; padding: 10px; &:first-child { margin-left: 0; } &:last-child { margin-right: 0; } }

columns { width:150%;

That means your columns will be 1 and half times larger than anyones viewport. Then the margin-left: -240px; will drag the column off the left side of the screen where no one can see it. You now have columns with the left side hidden off the left side of the screen and the right column hidden past the edge of the right side of the screen!

if those columns are inside a page wrapper then essentially the effect is the same but in relation to the page wrapper and not the viewport.

Neither of which is acceptable or understandable.

150% is 1 and half time as wide as anything and never a natural measurement for a normal layout element.

You have flex 1 on all columns so each column will take up a third of the remaining space of the columns element after the content has been added bearing in mind that the columns are 1 1/2 times larger than any container you place them in.

Where and why did you get the measurement of 150% from and where or why did you get the measurement of -240px from? These are first class magic numbers and should be avoided at all costs (I won’t post the magic number link again because I’m sure you read it the first time).