Making a fixed layout responsive

I can’t seem to figure out why the images to my followers in my test blog have padding around them, tho I have not specified it.
In my live site it looks fine
I’d like it to be the same as this one.
Just why?
After all we’ve been saying?
That also makes no sense to me.
columns { width:150%;
That means your columns will be 1 and half times larger than anyones viewport. Then the margin-left: -240px; will drag the column off the left side of the screen where no one can see it. You now have columns with the left side hidden off the left side of the screen and the right column hidden past the edge of the right side of the screen!
if those columns are inside a page wrapper then essentially the effect is the same but in relation to the page wrapper and not the viewport.
Neither of which is acceptable or understandable.
150% is 1 and half time as wide as anything and never a natural measurement for a normal layout element.
You have flex 1 on all columns so each column will take up a third of the remaining space of the columns element after the content has been added bearing in mind that the columns are 1 1/2 times larger than any container you place them in.
Where and why did you get the measurement of 150% from and where or why did you get the measurement of -240px from? These are first class magic numbers and should be avoided at all costs (I won’t post the magic number link again because I’m sure you read it the first time).
I will look at it again. I don’t remember changing it though. I’ll check the original one.
You realise that is Less (or Sass) not css?
@PaulOB I think so, though I don’t know the difference between the two.
Where and why did you get the measurement of 150% from and where or why did you get the measurement of -240px from?
I must have changed it for a reason, but now I don’t remember what for. It’s now been changed back to what it was.
So now with that changed back, it looks like this… it is narrow.
I’ll try this then
column-width:
Before you do that, I suggest you re-read @SamA74’s explanation of CSS columns:
See also https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_Columns.
@TechnoBear ok, so use column-count?
Are you trying to create columns as in a newspaper article, where you expect people to read in order down each column in turn, and text flows from the bottom of one column to the top of the next?
Or are you trying to create three separate column, which sit next to each other but are each self-contained, and each of which has its own specific content?
@TechnoBear all I want is to widen the first column again. I removed the
width: and
margin-left as you had thought it made no sense, so now trying to figure out how I can get it back to what it was, but without those.
Or are you trying to create three separate column, which sit next to each other but are each self-contained, and each of which has its own specific content?
In other words, yes.
So, you don’t want to use CSS columns, which do the former.
You had code earlier with a basic three-column structure. If I were you, I’d go back to that, and follow the steps I outlined in post 133, paying particular attention to validating code after every step. If something doesn’t look right, sort it out before you add anything else.
@TechnoBear I’m using the columns I had shared a CodePen of. A few posts back. This…
Those are using flex.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_Flexible_Box_Layout
You really need to take time to read and understand these different techniques before you go any further, or you’re just going to keep going round in the same circles without learning anything.
@TechnoBear, but will all this reading tell me what to do, and how to do?
I found the problem to my followers’ images not looking right. It’s the 5px padding I had added in this
img { max-width: 100%; border:3px ridge black; box-shadow: 5px 5px 15px #312500; padding:5px; transition: transform 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition:all 0.4s ease-in-out; }
Which applies to both those images, and the images I include in my blog posts. But I want to change the padding to only the images of my followers’ images.
That code is already there, as it’s from Tumblr.
Ok I just changed the
margin: in this
.columns { display: flex; flex-flow: row wrap; justify-content: center; margin: 5px -240px; }
Now it’s back to what I want. Didn’t change / add anything else.
validating code after every step
How do you want me to do this if I only have a test page going. I don’t have a https www yet.