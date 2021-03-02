Making a fixed layout responsive

@TechnoBear you see what? The duplicate doctype?
Aye. I thought that was what we were discussing.
Lol ok. Well, if it’s showing twice elsewhere, and I can’t see it happening, not much I can do, as I’m only seeing it once. I can’t edit the page source.
It is visible in the source here, highlighted in red.
Though it is not just that duplication. All that
script should not be where it is before the opening
html tag.
I believe you. I just can’t get to that as I don’t see it this end, other than in the page source, which I can’t edit.
Why is it that when I reposition some element, it disappears? I have this problem sometimes
You are still positioning your elements?
I thought things had moved on away from that.
Elements should (mostly) position themselves, within the natural document flow. That is a fundamental of fluid design, which should be your goal.
@SamA74 so use margins instead? As I started doing?
Margins are mainly used to create “breathing space” between elements.
They are not used to displace elements from where they appear, to where you want them to be.
Ok so what to use? I’m having all sorts of people saying different things. One says use margin-left, right, top…etc, one says don’t absolutely position. I don’t know what to go with lol.
Like here in this code for my speech bubble, I have no positioning. All the movement is done with margin
.speech {
position:relative;
margin-left:130px;
margin-top:20px;
width: 65px;
min-width:135px;
height: auto;
line-height:100px;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 130px;
-webkit-box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
-moz-box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #222;
opacity:1;
z-index:15000;
transition: transform 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition:all 0.4s ease-in-out;
font-size:21px;
font-family:Arial, Open Sans, Segoe UI;
filter:drop-shadow(2px 2px 4px #222);
text-shadow:2px 1px 2px #009dff;
}
I have tried to explain several times but I don’t think you quite grasp what any of us are saying. :). There are some fundamental concepts that you keep tripping up on and until you learn the basics of positioning you will keep making the same mistakes.
When you put a div on a page and fill it with images and text then it does not need any positioning at all. You can then add another div with other stuff and it will follow under the first div naturally taking its place in the flow.
You can build a whole column of content like that and still not need any positioning.
If you want space between each div you can use margins to space them out.
In most cases you only need absolute positioning when you want to place something on top of something else.
For example your speech bubble sits on top of your image so you would need to absolutely place that bubble as it does not form part of the flow of the document. However you would absolutely place it in relation to the current element and not the viewport. You do this by creating a stacking context on the parent using position relative and then the absolute element uses that parent as the starting coordinates for its position.
In this way you have a self contained block that can be picked up and placed elsewhere in the html and still work without changing any positions.
Elements should logically follow one another without any positioning in a well constructed page.
You can of course create the structure of the page using flexbox to create the columns but then in each column the content just drops into the column.
There are times when you want elements to overlap and then you can use absolute positioning but only in contexts where they don’t jeopardize the flow of the page.
I have given you lots of examples of your speech bubble where the elements are all contained in a common parent unlike your example where you have manually placed each component in relation to the viewport. That’s why you cannot simply drop your code into another position such as a column.
It’s all about a logical approach and the simpler the better
So all you need is something like
.cat {
margin:40px;
width:50px;
height:50px;
z-index:9999;
}
.orangecat {
margin:80px;
width:50px;
height:50px;
z-index:9999;
}
Assuming those are images then yes and maybe no.
The margin:40px and then 80px doesn’t make sense without context and z-index does not apply to non positioned elements (why should it). If those elements hold text content then the height should not be used in most cases.
The margin:40px and then 80px doesn’t make sense without context and z-index does not apply to non positioned elements (why should it).
Is that why you’re saying maybe no? .
Thought I’d share a sceenshot of my blog’s test page which I’ve been working on.
I’m liking it very much. Still got a lot to do, but am getting there slowly
@PaulOB, about the 3 column layout I’m working with now, could I adjust the left, right padding to make it narrower? Reason I’m asking is, the more I put in the column, the more the whole thing widens. Here’s how it looks now :
Sorry for the repetitive background going there, but there wasn’t anything I could do. I already had set it to no-repeat, but guess the screenshots don’t consider this.
If you have padding on the column then removing it will make it smaller.
If your column is getting wider than expected then likely you have it set up incorrectly. If the left and right columns should be content width only then the middle column needs to be the one that flexes.
Assuming you are using flex box for the three columns then the middle column should have a flex-grow of 1 e.g. flex:1 0 0;
If the column is still wide then something in that first column is pushing it wide. Open devtools and check the outline of each element by highlighting each element in turn.
Ok. This is what I have
.
columns { width:150%; display: flex; flex-flow: row wrap; justify-content: center; margin-left: -240px; }
.column { flex: 1; border: 1px solid gray; margin: 2px; padding: 10px; &:first-child { margin-left: 0; } &:last-child { margin-right: 0; } }
I can’t seem to figure out why the images to my followers in my test blog have padding around them, tho I have not specified it.
In my live site it looks fine
I’d like it to be the same as this one.