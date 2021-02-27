Making a fixed layout responsive

ladans37: ladans37: I don’t know what to go with lol.

I have tried to explain several times but I don’t think you quite grasp what any of us are saying. :). There are some fundamental concepts that you keep tripping up on and until you learn the basics of positioning you will keep making the same mistakes.

When you put a div on a page and fill it with images and text then it does not need any positioning at all. You can then add another div with other stuff and it will follow under the first div naturally taking its place in the flow.

You can build a whole column of content like that and still not need any positioning.

If you want space between each div you can use margins to space them out.

In most cases you only need absolute positioning when you want to place something on top of something else.

For example your speech bubble sits on top of your image so you would need to absolutely place that bubble as it does not form part of the flow of the document. However you would absolutely place it in relation to the current element and not the viewport. You do this by creating a stacking context on the parent using position relative and then the absolute element uses that parent as the starting coordinates for its position.

In this way you have a self contained block that can be picked up and placed elsewhere in the html and still work without changing any positions.

Elements should logically follow one another without any positioning in a well constructed page.

You can of course create the structure of the page using flexbox to create the columns but then in each column the content just drops into the column.

There are times when you want elements to overlap and then you can use absolute positioning but only in contexts where they don’t jeopardize the flow of the page.

I have given you lots of examples of your speech bubble where the elements are all contained in a common parent unlike your example where you have manually placed each component in relation to the viewport. That’s why you cannot simply drop your code into another position such as a column.

It’s all about a logical approach and the simpler the better