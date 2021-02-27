Making a fixed layout responsive

ladans37: ladans37: how do I do that?

I explained here:-

SamA74: SamA74: The issue here is that <!DOCTYPE html> should be the very first thing on the page. Anything before that needs to be moved to its correct place.

In the validator image you posted, Error #2, “Stray doctype”. The snippet shows a script tag before the doctype.

This could be two things:-

There is some code before the doctype, which needs to be moved to its correct place.

Or, there is a second doctype (and head) in the page which must be removed.

There should be only one doctype, and it should be the very first thing on the page.