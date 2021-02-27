Making a fixed layout responsive

@PaulOB ok, yes I can see that. I’m still working on my test page, so when done, I’ll show you how it turned out.
I explained here:-
In the validator image you posted, Error #2, “Stray doctype”. The snippet shows a
script tag before the doctype.
This could be two things:-
There is some code before the doctype, which needs to be moved to its correct place.
Or, there is a second doctype (and head) in the page which must be removed.
There should be only one doctype, and it should be the very first thing on the page.
There should be only one doctype
Strange, cause I only see one on my live site, and its page source when clicking on View Page Source.
Then you have eliminated one cause of error:-
…Which narrows it down to just one other:-
Where is that code before the doctype? Can you screenshot it?
You did, in post #137
View source, then use Ctrl+F to open the search dialogue and enter DOCTYPE in the search box. It will show you two instances.
I don’t know how that happened, but I see it there, and not in Tumblr.
I see it in Tumblr. (Obviously, as I don’t have access to your local code.)
@TechnoBear you see what? The duplicate doctype?
Aye. I thought that was what we were discussing.
Lol ok. Well, if it’s showing twice elsewhere, and I can’t see it happening, not much I can do, as I’m only seeing it once. I can’t edit the page source.
It is visible in the source here, highlighted in red.
Though it is not just that duplication. All that
script should not be where it is before the opening
html tag.
I believe you. I just can’t get to that as I don’t see it this end, other than in the page source, which I can’t edit.
Why is it that when I reposition some element, it disappears? I have this problem sometimes
You are still positioning your elements?
I thought things had moved on away from that.
Elements should (mostly) position themselves, within the natural document flow. That is a fundamental of fluid design, which should be your goal.
@SamA74 so use margins instead? As I started doing?
Margins are mainly used to create “breathing space” between elements.
They are not used to displace elements from where they appear, to where you want them to be.
Ok so what to use? I’m having all sorts of people saying different things. One says use margin-left, right, top…etc, one says don’t absolutely position. I don’t know what to go with lol.
Like here in this code for my speech bubble, I have no positioning. All the movement is done with margin
.speech {
position:relative;
margin-left:130px;
margin-top:20px;
width: 65px;
min-width:135px;
height: auto;
line-height:100px;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 130px;
-webkit-box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
-moz-box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #222;
opacity:1;
z-index:15000;
transition: transform 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition:all 0.4s ease-in-out;
font-size:21px;
font-family:Arial, Open Sans, Segoe UI;
filter:drop-shadow(2px 2px 4px #222);
text-shadow:2px 1px 2px #009dff;
}