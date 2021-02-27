Making a fixed layout responsive

[quote=“ladans37, post:145, topic:364753”] I don’t even know where to start to get that far. I can try it with this structure that Paul gave me
[/quote]

A quick KLUDGE is to use style because it overrides all the CSS settings and perhaps ! Important, which I have not tried:


  <div class="sidebar1" style=“background-color: cyan;”>
    ... all your left side html content goes here
  </div>

  <div class="wrap middle" style=“background-color: Aqua;”>
    ... all your middle html content goes here
  </div>

  <div class="sidebar2" style=“background-color: yellow;”>
    ... all your right side html content goes here
  </div>

</div>

If the background images are still showing then use the following remarks in the CSS to disable the background images:

/*
background-img(...);
*/
Thanks @John_Betong . I’m still working on it, using the template I shared with Paul from CodePen a few threads ago.

@PaulOB is there still any use for this


body, body.background-cover{ width:1460px; margin:auto; position:relative; overflow-x:auto; }

For the 3 column template I had showed you?

Did you fix the validation?

Sorry but unless I see the full css and html that you are using (preferably in a demo) then I can’t really help with any of your issues as I would just be guessing.

Why can’t you post your code into a codepen so we can see what we are dealing with? If I grab the source (view source from browser) of your main page and post into codepen it more or less works immediately.

That took 5 seconds to put up a demo.

@SamA74 how do I do that?

@PaulOB ok, yes I can see that. I’m still working on my test page, so when done, I’ll show you how it turned out.

I explained here:-

In the validator image you posted, Error #2, “Stray doctype”. The snippet shows a script tag before the doctype.
This could be two things:-
There is some code before the doctype, which needs to be moved to its correct place.
Or, there is a second doctype (and head) in the page which must be removed.

There should be only one doctype, and it should be the very first thing on the page.

There should be only one doctype

Strange, cause I only see one on my live site, and its page source when clicking on View Page Source.

Then you have eliminated one cause of error:-

…Which narrows it down to just one other:-

Where is that code before the doctype? Can you screenshot it?

#157

You did, in post #137

View source, then use Ctrl+F to open the search dialogue and enter DOCTYPE in the search box. It will show you two instances.

I don’t know how that happened, but I see it there, and not in Tumblr.

#160

I see it in Tumblr. (Obviously, as I don’t have access to your local code.)

@TechnoBear you see what? The duplicate doctype?

#162

Aye. I thought that was what we were discussing.

Lol ok. Well, if it’s showing twice elsewhere, and I can’t see it happening, not much I can do, as I’m only seeing it once. I can’t edit the page source.

It is visible in the source here, highlighted in red.

doctype
doctype1308×428 42.5 KB

Though it is not just that duplication. All that script should not be where it is before the opening html tag.

I believe you. I just can’t get to that as I don’t see it this end, other than in the page source, which I can’t edit.