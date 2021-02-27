Making a fixed layout responsive

[quote=“ladans37, post:145, topic:364753”] I don’t even know where to start to get that far. I can try it with this structure that Paul gave me
[/quote]
A quick KLUDGE is to use style because it overrides all the CSS settings and perhaps ! Important, which I have not tried:
<div class="sidebar1" style=“background-color: cyan;”>
... all your left side html content goes here
</div>
<div class="wrap middle" style=“background-color: Aqua;”>
... all your middle html content goes here
</div>
<div class="sidebar2" style=“background-color: yellow;”>
... all your right side html content goes here
</div>
</div>
If the background images are still showing then use the following remarks in the CSS to disable the background images:
/*
background-img(...);
*/