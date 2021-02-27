Making a fixed layout responsive

The issue here is that
<!DOCTYPE html> should be the very first thing on the page. Anything before that needs to be moved to its correct place.
@SamA74 yes, I have that already.
Why are you repeating the background? That looks very odd. In your original site you did not repeat but used background-size:cover and background-attachment:fixed values.
@PaulOB it must be from the body’s 2nd css repeating there.
.background-cover { background-image: url('https://64.media.tumblr.com/31681e68504b4da312c5c7a4d5bf421f/bea76f99bb138a50-89/s2048x3072/aeffec9723195f5b11db086e47cda595e5d3ed41.jpg'); background-position: top left; background-size: cover; background-attachment: fixed; overflow-x:hidden; }
.background-tiled { background-image: url('https://64.media.tumblr.com/31681e68504b4da312c5c7a4d5bf421f/bea76f99bb138a50-89/s2048x3072/aeffec9723195f5b11db086e47cda595e5d3ed41.jpg'); background-position: top left; background-repeat: repeat; background-attachment: fixed; }
I’m still concerned about that middle section not showing properly, as well as my calendar not showing at all, except its header, which, even that is not showing the month name.
I feel like I’m getting nowhere with this. Not sure what to do now. Tried every possible thing I could think of, including your steps that we’ve been trying to do. I guess I’ll just have to keep playing with it until something gives right.
@ladans37: I feel like I’m getting nowhere with this.
I think you are after a three-column responsive layout and making minor modifications far too soon. These small changes (sometimes using Magic Numbers) are unfortunately affecting the whole page layout.
I would be tempted to temporarily forget the background images (along with content) and have three different column colors such as aqua, cyan and yellow. The idea is to easily distinguish sections with different screen sizes.
Once the layout is responsive then content can be gradually reintroduced.
Only when the page is responsive is the time for background images to be reinstalled and adjust other colors.
@John_Betong I don’t even know where to start to get that far. I can try it with this structure that Paul gave me
<div class="page-wrapper">
<div class="sidebar1">
... all your left side html content goes here
</div>
<div class="wrap middle">
... all your middle html content goes here
</div>
<div class="sidebar2">
... all your right side html content goes here
</div>
</div>
A quick KLUDGE is to use style because it overrides all the CSS settings and perhaps ! Important, which I have not tried:
<div class="sidebar1" style=“background-color: cyan;”>
... all your left side html content goes here
</div>
<div class="wrap middle" style=“background-color: Aqua;”>
... all your middle html content goes here
</div>
<div class="sidebar2" style=“background-color: yellow;”>
... all your right side html content goes here
</div>
</div>
If the background images are still showing then use the following remarks in the CSS to disable the background images:
/*
background-img(...);
*/
Thanks @John_Betong . I’m still working on it, using the template I shared with Paul from CodePen a few threads ago.
@PaulOB is there still any use for this
body, body.background-cover{ width:1460px; margin:auto; position:relative; overflow-x:auto; }
For the 3 column template I had showed you?
Did you fix the validation?
Sorry but unless I see the full css and html that you are using (preferably in a demo) then I can’t really help with any of your issues as I would just be guessing.
Why can’t you post your code into a codepen so we can see what we are dealing with? If I grab the source (view source from browser) of your main page and post into codepen it more or less works immediately.
That took 5 seconds to put up a demo.
@SamA74 how do I do that?
@PaulOB ok, yes I can see that. I’m still working on my test page, so when done, I’ll show you how it turned out.
I explained here:-
In the validator image you posted, Error #2, “Stray doctype”. The snippet shows a
script tag before the doctype.
This could be two things:-
There is some code before the doctype, which needs to be moved to its correct place.
Or, there is a second doctype (and head) in the page which must be removed.
There should be only one doctype, and it should be the very first thing on the page.
There should be only one doctype
Strange, cause I only see one on my live site, and its page source when clicking on View Page Source.
Then you have eliminated one cause of error:-
…Which narrows it down to just one other:-
Where is that code before the doctype? Can you screenshot it?
You did, in post #137