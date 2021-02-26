Making a fixed layout responsive

@Erik_J I have it saved from the browser. It’s on my desktop now. Do you want me to send it over or what? I’m so lost here I don’t know what to do.
Use the saved copy for testing various options before changing anything on the leve site.
@Erik_J that would be the same as doing it on the live site… when I view it on a blank HTML page it looks really sloppy, as it does not display Tumblr’s coding format. I’ll show you what it will look like when I do this.
when I view it on a blank HTML page it looks really sloppy, as it does not display Tumblr’s coding format
Actually take that back, it does.
.page-wrapper{ max-width:1460px; margin:auto; position:relative; }
Making this the same as its
<div class="" or vice versa just makes a huge mess, causing a lot of trouble . It seems better if they’re two different classes. I understand that’s not how it’s supposed to be, as it’s incorrect. But, I see no way of having to fix the layout without that causing trouble. It’s looking like the screen shot I had shared a few threads ago.
Had thoughts to start again using tumblr’s same theme I been on, then adding the codes I need to the
.wrap { class, as it’s already there.
@PaulOB, got a question. Do I still need to have this
iframe.tmblr-iframe--gdpr-banner{ z-index:10000; }
in my test page I’ve just finished, along with
body,
body.background-cover{
width:1460px;
margin:auto;
position:relative;
overflow-x:auto;
}
?
I’m having problems with the middle section in the page, as it isn’t showing up as expected.
Only if that element is still a fixed footer in your page.
You seem to have deleted the footer from your actual site but it seems you didn’t notice although I have mentioned it several times now
Nope, still there, untouched .
<footer class="post-footer">
This blog has been revised many times over the years, having had many theme changes. All its code is modified, and some are written by me.<br><br>
<ul class="reblog-like">
{block:IfNotWhiteLikeandReblogButtons}
<li><div class="reblog-like-wrapper">{ReblogButton color="white" size="17" alt="reblog"}</div></li>
<li><div class="reblog-like-wrapper">{LikeButton color="grey" size="17" alt="like"}</div></li>
{/block:IfNotWhiteLikeandReblogButtons}
{block:IfWhiteLikeandReblogButtons}
<li><div class="reblog-like-wrapper">{ReblogButton color="white" size="17" alt="reblog"}</div></li>
<li><div class="reblog-like-wrapper">{LikeButton color="grey" size="17" alt="like"}</div></li>
{/block:IfWhiteLikeandReblogButtons}
</ul>
{block:HasTags}
<ul class="tags">
{block:Tags}<li><a href="{TagURL}">{Tag}</a></li>{/block:Tags}
</ul>
{/block:HasTags}
{block:NoteCount}
<div class="note-count">
<a href="{Permalink}" style="color:silver; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px black;text-shadow: 0 0 20px #fefcc9,
10px -10px 30px #feec85,
-20px -20px 40px #ffae34,
20px -30px 35px #ec760c,
-20px -40px 40px #cd4606,
0 -50px 65px #973716,
10px -70px 70px #451b0e;font-weight:bold;">{NoteCountWithLabel}</a>
</div>
{/block:NoteCount}
{block:IfDisqusShortname}{block:IndexPage}
<li style="list-style-type:none;"><a class="dsq-comment-count" href="{Permalink}#disqus_thread">Comments</a></li><br><br>
<div id="disqus_thread"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
/* * * CONFIGURATION VARIABLES: EDIT BEFORE PASTING INTO YOUR WEBPAGE * * */
var disqus_shortname = '{text:Disqus Shortname}'; // Required - Enter shortname in Tumblr Theme Options
var disqus_url = '{Permalink}';
/* * * DON'T EDIT BELOW THIS LINE * * */
(function() {
var dsq = document.createElement('script'); dsq.type = 'text/javascript'; dsq.async = true;
dsq.src = '//' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/embed.js';
(document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('body')[0]).appendChild(dsq);
})();
</script>
<noscript>Please enable JavaScript to view the <a href="https://disqus.com/?ref_noscript">comments powered by Disqus.</a></noscript>
<script type="text/javascript">
var disqus_shortname = '{text:Disqus Shortname}';
(function () {
var s = document.createElement('script'); s.async = true;
s.type = 'text/javascript';
s.src = '//' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/count.js';
(document.getElementsByTagName('HEAD')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('BODY')[0]).appendChild(s);
}());
</script>
<a href="https://disqus.com" class="dsq-brlink" style="color:#888;">blog comments powered by <span class="logo-disqus" style="color:#000;">Disqus</span></a>
{/block:IndexPage}{/block:IfDisqusShortname}
{block:PermalinkPage}
{block:RebloggedFrom}
<ul class="reblog-info">
<li>{lang:Reblogged from ReblogParentName 2}</li>
<li>{lang:Originally from ReblogRootName 2}</li>
{block:ContentSource}<li><a href="{SourceURL}">© {SourceTitle}</a></li>{/block:ContentSource}
</ul>
{/block:RebloggedFrom}
{/block:PermalinkPage}
</footer>
I’m going through a test page as others have suggested to do. It’s a pain.
Not that footer. The cookie footer as shown in the screenshot of this post:
Oh ok. Hm, that’s weird. I never had that here, as far as I know. I’ve only had the footer from my theme. Is it important to have that one as well?
It was on nearly every screenshot of your site I posted
Obviously once you accept the cookie it should go away.
Ok. Then I must have
This is my test page so far
I’m not liking it. I do have the html of the two sidebars and middle column put in with it.
I’m assuming this is the course you’re now following, in which case my advice would be to go more slowly and not try to add everything at once.
Set up your three columns. Add the first item to your main column. Does it look right? If not, why not? Sort that out, and when you’re happy with it, add the next item and repeat the process. At every step, stop and validate your code:
HTML - https://validator.w3.org
CSS - https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/
Don’t add more content until what you already have is right.
Once you have the middle column done, you can turn your attention to one of the side columns and repeat the process. Before you do that, however, you need to decide what you want to happen with your content at screen resolutions too narrow to comfortably display three columns side-by-side.
Planning should be the first step for your site.
Once you have the middle column done
That’s what puzzles me right now. It looks like a total war zone, and my
post-body where my blog posts show is not there :(. Also my nav links are looking wonky. Else I have repositioned the elements in the left and right columns. Here’s an update screenshot
@TechnoBear this is my test page btw, so I don’t think I can validate anything, as the link is not https, but showing the C:// …etc,
You need to use the “file upload” option to check a local file.
@TechnoBear ok. Some of this isn’t my doing, as it was already coded by the original person who made this theme, so not much I can do, as I see this in the validation