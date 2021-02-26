Making a fixed layout responsive

I wish there was a converter of some sort that can convert to a 3 column or whatever column thing
Working on a test page. So, @PaulOB, you said to put everything in the
<div class="wrap"> there?
I think before we go any further, we need to know what your plan is for tackling the problems.
Are you still trying to take your broken page, with all its current content, and fix it?
Or are you trying to start from scratch, with a new three-column layout, and gradually add your content into that one item at a time?
Are you still trying to take your broken page, with all its current content, and fix it?
Yes, I want to do this without having to start from scratch if possible. But I am making a test page off Tumblr as well. I’d prefer to work with the current theme though.
Test page not going well
Thing is, the Olivia theme is a 1 column theme as it says. If that can be changed to a 3 column that would be a big step ahead.
@Erik_J I have it saved from the browser. It’s on my desktop now. Do you want me to send it over or what? I’m so lost here I don’t know what to do.
Use the saved copy for testing various options before changing anything on the leve site.
@Erik_J that would be the same as doing it on the live site… when I view it on a blank HTML page it looks really sloppy, as it does not display Tumblr’s coding format. I’ll show you what it will look like when I do this.
when I view it on a blank HTML page it looks really sloppy, as it does not display Tumblr’s coding format
Actually take that back, it does.
.page-wrapper{ max-width:1460px; margin:auto; position:relative; }
Making this the same as its
<div class="" or vice versa just makes a huge mess, causing a lot of trouble . It seems better if they’re two different classes. I understand that’s not how it’s supposed to be, as it’s incorrect. But, I see no way of having to fix the layout without that causing trouble. It’s looking like the screen shot I had shared a few threads ago.
Had thoughts to start again using tumblr’s same theme I been on, then adding the codes I need to the
.wrap { class, as it’s already there.
@PaulOB, got a question. Do I still need to have this
iframe.tmblr-iframe--gdpr-banner{ z-index:10000; }
in my test page I’ve just finished, along with
body,
body.background-cover{
width:1460px;
margin:auto;
position:relative;
overflow-x:auto;
}
?
I’m having problems with the middle section in the page, as it isn’t showing up as expected.
Only if that element is still a fixed footer in your page.
You seem to have deleted the footer from your actual site but it seems you didn’t notice although I have mentioned it several times now
Nope, still there, untouched .
<footer class="post-footer">
This blog has been revised many times over the years, having had many theme changes. All its code is modified, and some are written by me.<br><br>
<ul class="reblog-like">
{block:IfNotWhiteLikeandReblogButtons}
<li><div class="reblog-like-wrapper">{ReblogButton color="white" size="17" alt="reblog"}</div></li>
<li><div class="reblog-like-wrapper">{LikeButton color="grey" size="17" alt="like"}</div></li>
{/block:IfNotWhiteLikeandReblogButtons}
{block:IfWhiteLikeandReblogButtons}
<li><div class="reblog-like-wrapper">{ReblogButton color="white" size="17" alt="reblog"}</div></li>
<li><div class="reblog-like-wrapper">{LikeButton color="grey" size="17" alt="like"}</div></li>
{/block:IfWhiteLikeandReblogButtons}
</ul>
{block:HasTags}
<ul class="tags">
{block:Tags}<li><a href="{TagURL}">{Tag}</a></li>{/block:Tags}
</ul>
{/block:HasTags}
{block:NoteCount}
<div class="note-count">
<a href="{Permalink}" style="color:silver; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px black;text-shadow: 0 0 20px #fefcc9,
10px -10px 30px #feec85,
-20px -20px 40px #ffae34,
20px -30px 35px #ec760c,
-20px -40px 40px #cd4606,
0 -50px 65px #973716,
10px -70px 70px #451b0e;font-weight:bold;">{NoteCountWithLabel}</a>
</div>
{/block:NoteCount}
{block:IfDisqusShortname}{block:IndexPage}
<li style="list-style-type:none;"><a class="dsq-comment-count" href="{Permalink}#disqus_thread">Comments</a></li><br><br>
<div id="disqus_thread"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
/* * * CONFIGURATION VARIABLES: EDIT BEFORE PASTING INTO YOUR WEBPAGE * * */
var disqus_shortname = '{text:Disqus Shortname}'; // Required - Enter shortname in Tumblr Theme Options
var disqus_url = '{Permalink}';
/* * * DON'T EDIT BELOW THIS LINE * * */
(function() {
var dsq = document.createElement('script'); dsq.type = 'text/javascript'; dsq.async = true;
dsq.src = '//' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/embed.js';
(document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('body')[0]).appendChild(dsq);
})();
</script>
<noscript>Please enable JavaScript to view the <a href="https://disqus.com/?ref_noscript">comments powered by Disqus.</a></noscript>
<script type="text/javascript">
var disqus_shortname = '{text:Disqus Shortname}';
(function () {
var s = document.createElement('script'); s.async = true;
s.type = 'text/javascript';
s.src = '//' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/count.js';
(document.getElementsByTagName('HEAD')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('BODY')[0]).appendChild(s);
}());
</script>
<a href="https://disqus.com" class="dsq-brlink" style="color:#888;">blog comments powered by <span class="logo-disqus" style="color:#000;">Disqus</span></a>
{/block:IndexPage}{/block:IfDisqusShortname}
{block:PermalinkPage}
{block:RebloggedFrom}
<ul class="reblog-info">
<li>{lang:Reblogged from ReblogParentName 2}</li>
<li>{lang:Originally from ReblogRootName 2}</li>
{block:ContentSource}<li><a href="{SourceURL}">© {SourceTitle}</a></li>{/block:ContentSource}
</ul>
{/block:RebloggedFrom}
{/block:PermalinkPage}
</footer>
I’m going through a test page as others have suggested to do. It’s a pain.
Not that footer. The cookie footer as shown in the screenshot of this post:
Oh ok. Hm, that’s weird. I never had that here, as far as I know. I’ve only had the footer from my theme. Is it important to have that one as well?
It was on nearly every screenshot of your site I posted
Obviously once you accept the cookie it should go away.
Ok. Then I must have