Making a fixed layout responsive

Setting up a test page would mean using a different email for tumblr, else I’d lose my current account, as it cannot be used more than once. As far as I remember reading about. I’d end up losing my whole blog I think.
What about just saving the page “Ctrl+S” “Web Page Complete” in a local directory?
@Erik_J I can copy the whole code and save it to a word / notepad document, sure.
I meant save as it is from the browser.
Oh, you mean Firefox’s Save Page As… option?
Ok done
I wish there was a converter of some sort that can convert to a 3 column or whatever column thing
Working on a test page. So, @PaulOB, you said to put everything in the
<div class="wrap"> there?
I think before we go any further, we need to know what your plan is for tackling the problems.
Are you still trying to take your broken page, with all its current content, and fix it?
Or are you trying to start from scratch, with a new three-column layout, and gradually add your content into that one item at a time?
Yes, I want to do this without having to start from scratch if possible. But I am making a test page off Tumblr as well. I’d prefer to work with the current theme though.
Test page not going well
Thing is, the Olivia theme is a 1 column theme as it says. If that can be changed to a 3 column that would be a big step ahead.
@Erik_J I have it saved from the browser. It’s on my desktop now. Do you want me to send it over or what? I’m so lost here I don’t know what to do.
Use the saved copy for testing various options before changing anything on the leve site.
@Erik_J that would be the same as doing it on the live site… when I view it on a blank HTML page it looks really sloppy, as it does not display Tumblr’s coding format. I’ll show you what it will look like when I do this.
when I view it on a blank HTML page it looks really sloppy, as it does not display Tumblr’s coding format
Actually take that back, it does.
.page-wrapper{ max-width:1460px; margin:auto; position:relative; }
Making this the same as its
<div class="" or vice versa just makes a huge mess, causing a lot of trouble . It seems better if they’re two different classes. I understand that’s not how it’s supposed to be, as it’s incorrect. But, I see no way of having to fix the layout without that causing trouble. It’s looking like the screen shot I had shared a few threads ago.
Had thoughts to start again using tumblr’s same theme I been on, then adding the codes I need to the
.wrap { class, as it’s already there.
Still working tediously on the test page. It’s going ok, I think…