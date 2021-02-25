Making a fixed layout responsive

I’m eager to get back to it, but if you’d like more time off it that’s fine . You push the play button anytime you’re ready .
Not done fully detailed, but I just made a rough sketch on CodePen, of how my blog would be with this layout.
I’m a bit concerned about the footer since it does not only have the writing down there, but also the Disqus comment feature with it. Other than that, I think it looks cool.
That seems better (apart from the text color) and it would make sense to re-design your page rather than to just copy your existing layout.
Do you not have the facility to set up a test page on tumblr so that you can swap one element at a time into the new page and debug each element before you add a new element. In this way you won’t be fighting hundreds of bugs at once. When I code a site I fully test each element at all resolutions before I move on to the next one and then when a bug appears I know its the code I just added.
@PaulOB I’m not sure… I think it be easier to work with what I have already. Thought that’s what we wanted in the first place?
Text color will be changed, of course
Setting up a test page would mean using a different email for tumblr, else I’d lose my current account, as it cannot be used more than once. As far as I remember reading about. I’d end up losing my whole blog I think.
What about just saving the page “Ctrl+S” “Web Page Complete” in a local directory?
@Erik_J I can copy the whole code and save it to a word / notepad document, sure.
I meant save as it is from the browser.
Oh, you mean Firefox’s Save Page As… option?
Ok done
I wish there was a converter of some sort that can convert to a 3 column or whatever column thing
Working on a test page. So, @PaulOB, you said to put everything in the
<div class="wrap"> there?
I think before we go any further, we need to know what your plan is for tackling the problems.
Are you still trying to take your broken page, with all its current content, and fix it?
Or are you trying to start from scratch, with a new three-column layout, and gradually add your content into that one item at a time?
Yes, I want to do this without having to start from scratch if possible. But I am making a test page off Tumblr as well. I’d prefer to work with the current theme though.
Test page not going well
Thing is, the Olivia theme is a 1 column theme as it says. If that can be changed to a 3 column that would be a big step ahead.
@Erik_J I have it saved from the browser. It’s on my desktop now. Do you want me to send it over or what? I’m so lost here I don’t know what to do.
Use the saved copy for testing various options before changing anything on the leve site.
@Erik_J that would be the same as doing it on the live site… when I view it on a blank HTML page it looks really sloppy, as it does not display Tumblr’s coding format. I’ll show you what it will look like when I do this.
when I view it on a blank HTML page it looks really sloppy, as it does not display Tumblr’s coding format
Actually take that back, it does.