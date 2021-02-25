Making a fixed layout responsive

@PaulOB here’s post #68
And I have that all fixed up and ready now. I’m waiting for you to tell me what to do next. Should I remove the current HTML and put the newly finished HTML in place of it? Or what else?
I just want to make sure everyone understands that I don’t have any problem following Paul’s instructions, as I had been so far. It’s where I made the class names the same that caused trouble. If we can work this out, then all will be fine.
I think the best thing for now is if we set this page to a fixed width and centre it. That can be done by adding the following css only.
body,
body.background-cover{
width:1460px;
margin:auto;
position:relative;
overflow-x:auto;
}
.followlist{width:auto;}
That will fix the page width so that the elements remains in place (but will centre in larger viewports). However it will not help with responsiveness and people will just have to scroll sideways on smaller screens.
I can’t see an easy way of helping as the changes needed are too complex and involved for me to walk you through and as you can see we are up to post #93 on what should have been a couple of easy changes. I realise that some of this is due to the restrictions based on you by tumblr but the crux of the issue is that you took a one column template and then absolutely placed lots of stuff either side of the main column rather than creating 3 columns to start with.
Let’s take a breather for a day or so and then come back to this afresh and then decide whether its worth the effort to backwards re-engineer the code into a usable format. Hope that makes sense
However it will not help with responsiveness and people will just have to scroll sideways on smaller screens.
Lol I don’t like the sound of that. I want to fix this.
Let’s take a breather for a day or so and then come back to this afresh and then decide whether its worth the effort to backwards re-engineer the code into a usable format. Hope that makes sense
Totally makes sense, but I can keep going. I’m ready for you to help. I’ve already done the main thing which was setting up the 3 column layout, as we were working on it yesterday. I want to do this
Ok. I made the changes you just suggested. I have scrollbars horizontally and vertically now. And my elements are off yet again…but that’s cause of the changes you said to do, so guess that’s the expected result after
Maybe you’re right. We should hit the pause button for now
@PaulOB I been looking into this yesterday
Looks like this is what we want.
… yes that was the end plan for the (3 column) html I gave you.
@PaulOB and this would still make the whole page scroll up and down as before?
I’m eager to get back to it, but if you’d like more time off it that’s fine . You push the play button anytime you’re ready .
Not done fully detailed, but I just made a rough sketch on CodePen, of how my blog would be with this layout.
I’m a bit concerned about the footer since it does not only have the writing down there, but also the Disqus comment feature with it. Other than that, I think it looks cool.
That seems better (apart from the text color) and it would make sense to re-design your page rather than to just copy your existing layout.
Do you not have the facility to set up a test page on tumblr so that you can swap one element at a time into the new page and debug each element before you add a new element. In this way you won’t be fighting hundreds of bugs at once. When I code a site I fully test each element at all resolutions before I move on to the next one and then when a bug appears I know its the code I just added.
@PaulOB I’m not sure… I think it be easier to work with what I have already. Thought that’s what we wanted in the first place?
That seems better (apart from the text color)
Text color will be changed, of course
Setting up a test page would mean using a different email for tumblr, else I’d lose my current account, as it cannot be used more than once. As far as I remember reading about. I’d end up losing my whole blog I think.
What about just saving the page “Ctrl+S” “Web Page Complete” in a local directory?
@Erik_J I can copy the whole code and save it to a word / notepad document, sure.
I meant save as it is from the browser.
Oh, you mean Firefox’s Save Page As… option?
Ok done
I wish there was a converter of some sort that can convert to a 3 column or whatever column thing