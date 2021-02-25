Making a fixed layout responsive

I think the best thing for now is if we set this page to a fixed width and centre it. That can be done by adding the following css only.

body, body.background-cover{ width:1460px; margin:auto; position:relative; overflow-x:auto; } .followlist{width:auto;}

That will fix the page width so that the elements remains in place (but will centre in larger viewports). However it will not help with responsiveness and people will just have to scroll sideways on smaller screens.

I can’t see an easy way of helping as the changes needed are too complex and involved for me to walk you through and as you can see we are up to post #93 on what should have been a couple of easy changes. I realise that some of this is due to the restrictions based on you by tumblr but the crux of the issue is that you took a one column template and then absolutely placed lots of stuff either side of the main column rather than creating 3 columns to start with.

Let’s take a breather for a day or so and then come back to this afresh and then decide whether its worth the effort to backwards re-engineer the code into a usable format. Hope that makes sense