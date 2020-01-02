Making a directory a zip file

I installed FileZilla onto my old server.
I can connect to the free web host sitting in front of the old server.
I can upload files and/or directories sitting in front of the old server.
What I want is:
Try this simple test:
Yes, when I am sat at the old server, I can connect to the free online server.
But I want is that when I am sat at the new server, I like to see folders/files of the old server
The files should be visible using FileZilla. It will be necessary to change to the right directory,
It is essential to upload the files to the temporary free web host.
Now that the free web host is available, please go back and read from the start of this topic because a lot of what has been written will miss make more sense.
Please also answer the question about what the PHP files are used furniture.
I have already succeed this.
It is a better way than using USB.
But I want more.
I want uploading the folders/files in bedroom server sat at living room
The quote above is wrong because of my typo
The quote below is correct.
Sorry, I cannot help.
Please note that the bedroom server files are only uploaded once. Once uploaded the computer can be sold
one of my problems is the contents of the bedroom server files are changing after uploaded once.
Thank you deeply for your help.
How can I make it the old server will be the remote files?
I think of it for some time for development of my think.
I think that I should make fileZilla server instead of fileZilla client on my old server.
How are they changing?
Everyone is still guessing because we do not know what the PHP files are doing on your bedroom server.
Are the bedroom files connected to IOT Sensors and/or Gateways?
when I think a new idea, I record using a forum which is made in PHP.
when I develop the new idea, I change it
when I think a new code for the old server, I change it
I am shy at the moment.
I just record and modify of my think and other’s saying/think.
I categorize of the records.
No, but I like to connect to IOT sensors and/or Gateways if I have the capability of it.
I know what is IOT and I like to learn it more.
but I don’t know the concept of Gateways.
Don’t be shy, we all started out without knowing anything about programming.
I think you should take a break and learn how to create a webpage. First start with am index.html web page then create an index.php web page.
It will be useful later and you will learn about using free web hosts.
Can you give us the URL of your free web host and can you upload a very simple index.html file using the following:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta
name="viewport"
content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title> Hello world - my first web page </title>
<style>
body {
font-family: BlinkMacSystemFont, apple-system,
'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
font-weight: normal; font-size: 1em; line-height: 1.4em;
background-color: rebeccapurple; color: snow;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1> Hello world </h1>
</body>
</html>
Congratulations, now try and make a PHP “Hello world” web page
Dont’ forget to declare strict types, etc
My apologies, this seems like a rather long discussion for something that IMHO should be a one time thing. i.e. a “copy old project folders” and retire old machine.
I’m concerned that the perceived problem is syncing two machines, home networking solution preferred.
If this is the case there is a serious fundamental flaw - new PHP code should not be written in an obsolete version of PHP. I must be missing something because I see little reason to spend time figuring out the easiest way to routinely do something that shouldn’t be done.
Perhaps there is no choice? eg. for a while I could not afford new hardware that would allow me to upgrade my software so I was “stuck” using deteriorating apps until I saved some money.
IMHO if you absolutely must develop in an obsolete version of PHP you will have so much work and worry about incompatibilities saving a little on file transfer will be irrelevant.
More info here:
When the 2 IPs are different each other, is home networking possible?
It’s actually the other way around; when two IPs within the same network are the same networking is not possible
An IP is a like the address of a computer. When two computers have the same address all network traffic goes to both machines, confusing them both. Like two people telling you a different story at the same time, good luck keeping up with both.
The two machines need to be in the same subnet though (usually 255.255.255.0 for home networks - you can check this with
ipconfig on Windows or
ifconfig on linux/Mac).
But if zipping is used in some app/software/plugin - It should be compatible to old+new versions of PHP or would that be a serious challenge?
True.