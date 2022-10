Hi All Champs

I have an input form to input the whereabouts of parrots. On my website. My target is to make the same form on a new page. For parrot selling data updation.

The existing form is part of a plugin. I want to make input fields on a separate page and input data to the db.

Can any one answer it? The reason is providing access to certain users having limited access to the page.

I cant give access to the existing form as it will create a security issue.

Regards