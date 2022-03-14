Making a Bootstrap fluid container align with the left of a container and full width image?

Hi there,
I am using Bootstrap to create a page.
I would like the have the left hand side to start where a normal container starts above it and then the right hand side stretch all the way across to the right using the rest of the space of the container-fluid div.
However, I can’t seem to work this out.
This is what I have tried, but it doesn’t work.
<main>
<div class="container-fluid">
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-4">Left</div>
<div class="col-sm-8" style="background: #ff0000">Right with bg image all the way across</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</main>
Does anyone know how I can achieve this?
Thanks