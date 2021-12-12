Making a Bootstrap fluid container align with the left of a container and full width image?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi there,

I am using Bootstrap to create a page.

I would like the have the left hand side to start where a normal container starts above it and then the right hand side stretch all the way across to the right using the rest of the space of the container-fluid div.

However, I can’t seem to work this out.

This is what I have tried, but it doesn’t work.

<main>
  <div class="container-fluid">
    <div class="container">
      <div class="row">
        <div class="col-sm-4">Left</div>
        <div class="col-sm-8" style="background: #ff0000">Right with bg image all the way across</div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
</main>

Does anyone know how I can achieve this?

Thanks