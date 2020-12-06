Make the bottom links clickable which are under a link and text on z-index:3

There are a left link and a right link which are cyan background upper links at http://www.form.kr/test/link03.php

I like to call the two links as upper links because they are on “z-index:3”

On the contrary, there are lots of under links on the bottom.

All the under links are clickable although they are located in case just under the upper links.

So far so good because the left link, the right link, and all the under links are all clickable.

In order to display the some short text which is directly related to the cyan background left link or right link on “z-index:3”,

I made a wep page at http://www.form.kr/test/div03.php

the page is displayed as what I want.

However, the links on the bottom are not clickable when they are just under the left link or the right link on “z-index:3” which are cyan background.

I like to make them clickable although they are just under the left link or the right link on “z-index:3” which are cyan backgound.