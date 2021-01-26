Make row of grids fill whole row 100%

Hello ,

I want 2x2 grids to fill up 100% of the row, not only 50% .

Spent hours on this yesterday , Can’t seem to find my mistake .

Thanks for your Help…

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title></title> <!-- https://www.freeformatter.com/html-validator.html allow No Blank Lines in <style> below . --> <style> /* comment */ body{font-size: 16px;}/*body-font-size*/ .grid-container { display: grid; grid-gap: 5px; /*grid-gap*/ grid-template-columns: repeat( auto-fill, minmax(120px, 100%) minmax(120px, 100%) ); background-color: peachpuff; /*grid-background-color*/ padding: 4px; /*padding*/ } .grid-container > .div_div{ text-align: left; background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 4px; } .div_div { resize: vertical; height: 50px; /*textarea-height*/ width: 100%; } p { text-align: left; width: 100%; } </style> </head> <body> <h5 contenteditable="true" style="text-align: center;" >Generated By Html-Grid-Maker</h5> <!-- comment --> <div contenteditable="true" class="grid-container"> <div contenteditable="true" class="grid-container"> <!--contenteditable--> <!-- <div contenteditable="true" class="div_div" style="order: 1;">1</div> --> <div class="div_div"style="order: 1;"><p>Row 1 Col 1</p></div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 3;"><p>Row 2 Col 1</p></div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 2;"><p>Row 1 Col 2</p></div> <div class="div_div"style="order: 4;"><p>Row 2 Col 2</p></div> </div> <br><br> </body> </html>