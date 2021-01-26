Make row of grids fill whole row 100%

Hello ,
I want 2x2 grids to fill up 100% of the row, not only 50% .
Spent hours on this yesterday , Can’t seem to find my mistake .
Thanks for your Help…
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title></title>
<!-- https://www.freeformatter.com/html-validator.html
allow No Blank Lines in <style> below .
-->
<style>
/* comment */
body{font-size: 16px;}/*body-font-size*/
.grid-container {
display: grid;
grid-gap: 5px; /*grid-gap*/
grid-template-columns: repeat(
auto-fill,
minmax(120px, 100%) minmax(120px, 100%)
);
background-color: peachpuff; /*grid-background-color*/
padding: 4px; /*padding*/
}
.grid-container > .div_div{
text-align: left;
background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
padding: 4px;
}
.div_div { resize: vertical;
height: 50px; /*textarea-height*/
width: 100%;
}
p { text-align: left;
width: 100%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h5 contenteditable="true" style="text-align: center;" >Generated By Html-Grid-Maker</h5>
<!-- comment -->
<div contenteditable="true" class="grid-container">
<div contenteditable="true" class="grid-container"> <!--contenteditable-->
<!-- <div contenteditable="true" class="div_div" style="order: 1;">1</div> -->
<div class="div_div"style="order: 1;"><p>Row 1 Col 1</p></div>
<div class="div_div"style="order: 3;"><p>Row 2 Col 1</p></div>
<div class="div_div"style="order: 2;"><p>Row 1 Col 2</p></div>
<div class="div_div"style="order: 4;"><p>Row 2 Col 2</p></div>
</div>
<br><br>
</body>
</html>