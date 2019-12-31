Make posts on different WordPress website pages?

Is it possible to make and edit posts on different pages of a website?

For example, if there is a ‘Conservation’ page and an ‘Education’ page, can posts about Education show on that page and not anywhere else on the website?

Then the Education chairperson can be assigned to make those posts and edit that page, while the Conservation chairperson can be assigned to make posts to the Conservation page.

I don’t think this is possible with WordPress being designed for blogging, but I may be wrong about that. If it can’t be done with WordPress, can it be done with some other CMS?