Make new image appear next to existing when user does hover on existing

I have my images stored on imgur. website I have on my webpage successfully placed on of those images so that when the user clicks on the image it will link him to another webpage. For example a twitter image is placed, if clicked the user goes to my twitter page. It looks like this:

 "https:  //the address to twitter goes here " &amp;domain=twitter.xxx" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><img src='address"' style="position: fixed; top: 150px; left:5px; width:50px; height:50px;" target="_blank"

So I want to add, if the user does hover, a new image next to existing, with something like my photo while still leaving the existing image to be clicked to accomplish the link.

Is this new images to be in the document flow?
Or does it appear on top of the existing content?

Hi. Thanks for your interest. The existing icon, in fixed position , overlays all the text, on the side, as the user scans down the two page document. So it appears on top of existing content as you scan down a review the content.