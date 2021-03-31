Make menu element disappear by the clicking the menu button

The main contents is behind the 3 menu buttons, i.e. menu1 menu2 and menu3.

if you click the menu1,

The menu1 element is shown below the 3 menu buttons.

And if you click the menu2,

The menu1 element which was shown is disappeared and the menu2 element is shown.

And if you click the menu3,

The menu2 element which was shown is disappeared and the menu3 element is shown.