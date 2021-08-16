Make Logo/Image fit/resize in mobile version

I searched the forum and the web, read guides and threads, but couldn’t make it work…I’m trying to make a logo fit in this template ( https://www.free-css.com/assets/files/free-css-templates/download/page249/dart-agency.zip )

Online web page template is beta1.nfshost.com I try to insert the logo

instead of the text in the upper left corner of the page, I can insert the img code (yeah i’m amateur) in the html and input the right sizes but I need to make it work as the original page works with the text logo.

As you can see when the page is resized or it is visited in smaller screen the menu becomes a button you can click/tap on, and its position is in line with the text logo, how can I place an image logo and obtain the same effect? Basically the image must be resized when seen in smaller screens and probably some code about the menu button should be changed, any help is appreciated!