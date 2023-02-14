Make JavaScript variable external data?

In a script tag in my HTML file I have a JavaScript function as such. Notice the part where it I create the variable const event = { . My question how in the same folder as the HTML file could I create a file that is only the event variable and refer to in in the code. Could this externally referenced data be a JSON file? Thanks
async function insertEvents() {
let response;
try {
const event = {
'summary': 'Martha Dentist',
'location': '800 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103',
'description': 'Take Martha to dentist.',
'start': {
'dateTime': '2023-02-28T07:00:00-07:00',
'timeZone': 'America/Los_Angeles'
},
'end': {
'dateTime': '2023-02-28T08:00:00-07:00',
'timeZone': 'America/Los_Angeles'
},
'recurrence': [
'RRULE:FREQ=DAILY;COUNT=8'
],
'attendees': [
{'email': 'charles@datatech.com'},
{'email': 'datatech@gmail.com'}
],
'reminders': {
'useDefault': false,
'overrides': [
{'method': 'email', 'minutes': 24 * 60},
{'method': 'popup', 'minutes': 10}
]
}
};
const request = {
'calendarId': 'primary',
'resource': event
};
response = await gapi.client.calendar.events.insert(request);
} catch (err) {
document.getElementById('content').innerText = err.message;
return;
}
const events = response.result.items;
if (!events || events.length == 0) {
document.getElementById('content').innerText = 'No events found.';
return;
}
}