Make JavaScript variable external data?

In a script tag in my HTML file I have a JavaScript function as such. Notice the part where it I create the variable const event = { . My question how in the same folder as the HTML file could I create a file that is only the event variable and refer to in in the code. Could this externally referenced data be a JSON file? Thanks

async function insertEvents() { let response; try { const event = { 'summary': 'Martha Dentist', 'location': '800 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103', 'description': 'Take Martha to dentist.', 'start': { 'dateTime': '2023-02-28T07:00:00-07:00', 'timeZone': 'America/Los_Angeles' }, 'end': { 'dateTime': '2023-02-28T08:00:00-07:00', 'timeZone': 'America/Los_Angeles' }, 'recurrence': [ 'RRULE:FREQ=DAILY;COUNT=8' ], 'attendees': [ {'email': 'charles@datatech.com'}, {'email': 'datatech@gmail.com'} ], 'reminders': { 'useDefault': false, 'overrides': [ {'method': 'email', 'minutes': 24 * 60}, {'method': 'popup', 'minutes': 10} ] } }; const request = { 'calendarId': 'primary', 'resource': event }; response = await gapi.client.calendar.events.insert(request); } catch (err) { document.getElementById('content').innerText = err.message; return; } const events = response.result.items; if (!events || events.length == 0) { document.getElementById('content').innerText = 'No events found.'; return; } }