Make each word in a heading have it's own line?

Hi,

I have a h1 tag and would like each work to break onto a new line. Apart from wrapping each word in a span and giving it a display: block;, is there another way to do this?

Thanks!

Hi there toolman,

this should get the job done…

 <h1>
  Make<br>
  each<br>
  word<br>
  in<br> 
  a<br>
  heading<br>
  display<br>
  as<br>
  a<br>
  block
 </h1>

coothead

Many thanks, I will use that :slight_smile:

I wondered if there was a way with CSS?

You could try word-spacing:

h1 {
  width: 5em;
  text-align: center; /* if you like */
  word-spacing: 5em;
}
Hi there toolman,

if you prefer to use @Erik_J’s CSS method,
it might be prudent to add…

    word-break: break-all;

…to the code, for words that may overflow the
confines of a fixed width. :winky:

coothead

Good point, but not necessary if the goal is to break each word to a new line. As you mention, the text would overflow the fixed width.

Though the center align would need a sufficient width to truly center.