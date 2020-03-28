Make each word in a heading have it's own line?

Hi,
I have a
h1 tag and would like each work to break onto a new line. Apart from wrapping each word in a
span and giving it a
display: block;, is there another way to do this?
Thanks!
Hi there toolman,
this should get the job done…
<h1>
Make<br>
each<br>
word<br>
in<br>
a<br>
heading<br>
display<br>
as<br>
a<br>
block
</h1>
coothead
Many thanks, I will use that
I wondered if there was a way with CSS?
You could try word-spacing:
h1 {
width: 5em;
text-align: center; /* if you like */
word-spacing: 5em;
}
Hi there toolman,
if you prefer to use @Erik_J’s CSS method,
it might be prudent to add…
word-break: break-all;
…to the code, for words that may overflow the
confines of a fixed width.
coothead
Good point, but not necessary if the goal is to break each word to a new line. As you mention, the text would overflow the fixed width.
Though the center align would need a sufficient width to truly center.