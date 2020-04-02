Make CSS animation stop at the end in position

Hi there,
I have the following CSS animation which moves a letter the the left:
.a-letter{
-webkit-animation: mymove 1s 1; /* Chrome, Safari, Opera */
animation: mymove 2s 2;
position: relative;
}
/* Chrome, Safari, Opera */
@-webkit-keyframes mymove {
0% {margin-right: 0;}
100% {margin-right: -200px;}
}
/* Standard syntax */
@keyframes mymove {
0% {margin-right: 0;}
100% {margin-right: -200px;}
}
It works, but after it has got to 100%, the letter bounces back to it’s start position. Is there a way to have the letter remain to the left and stay there. I am referring to the end point when it has finished moving the
-200px.
Thanks!