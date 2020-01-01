Make CSS animation stop at the end in position

Hi there,

I have the following CSS animation which moves a letter the the left:

.a-letter{ -webkit-animation: mymove 1s 1; /* Chrome, Safari, Opera */ animation: mymove 2s 2; position: relative; } /* Chrome, Safari, Opera */ @-webkit-keyframes mymove { 0% {margin-right: 0;} 100% {margin-right: -200px;} } /* Standard syntax */ @keyframes mymove { 0% {margin-right: 0;} 100% {margin-right: -200px;} }

It works, but after it has got to 100%, the letter bounces back to it’s start position. Is there a way to have the letter remain to the left and stay there. I am referring to the end point when it has finished moving the -200px.

Thanks!