Make clickable images .how?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi there. I want make a clickable images. If anyone clicked on the images then he go to directly main website. But don’t know how to make these types images.I have some image how I can add a website link inte images through Android device ? Help me :confused:

#2

It is quite simple, you can wrap the image tag in anchor tags to create a link.

<a href="\main.html" title="Go the main website">
    <img src="images/main-image.jpg" alt="Main Website" width="200" height="200">
</a>
2 Likes
#3

Hi there khalid446,

and a warm welcome to these forums. :winky:

Here is another possible method…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
 } 
#link {
    position: relative;
    display: block;
    width: 13em;
    height: 7.5em;
    margin: auto;
    border: 1px solid #000;
 }
#link span {
    position: absolute;
    top: 0;
    left: 0;
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    background-image: url( https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/gaze.gif );
    background-size: 100% 100%;
 }
</style>

</head>
<body>

<a id="link" 
 href="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/make-clickable-images-how/361613" 
 title="Go the SitePoint">
 sitepoint
 <span></span>
</a>

</body>
</html>

coothead

1 Like
#4

…and another…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
 } 
#link {
    position: relative;
    display: block;
    width: 13em;
    height: 7.5em;
    margin: auto;
    border: 1px solid #000;
 }
#link::after {
    position: absolute;
    top: 0;
    left: 0;
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    background-image: url( https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/gaze.gif );
    background-size: 100% 100%;
    content: '';
 }
</style>

</head>
<body>

<a id="link" 
 href="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/make-clickable-images-how/361613" 
 title="Go the SitePoint">
 sitepoint
</a>

</body>
</html>

coothead