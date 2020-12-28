Hi there. I want make a clickable images. If anyone clicked on the images then he go to directly main website. But don’t know how to make these types images.I have some image how I can add a website link inte images through Android device ? Help me
It is quite simple, you can wrap the image tag in anchor tags to create a link.
<a href="\main.html" title="Go the main website">
<img src="images/main-image.jpg" alt="Main Website" width="200" height="200">
</a>
Here is another possible method…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
}
#link {
position: relative;
display: block;
width: 13em;
height: 7.5em;
margin: auto;
border: 1px solid #000;
}
#link span {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: url( https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/gaze.gif );
background-size: 100% 100%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<a id="link"
href="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/make-clickable-images-how/361613"
title="Go the SitePoint">
sitepoint
<span></span>
</a>
</body>
</html>
coothead